The inaugural Beach Break Film Festival, which was supposed to take place Dec. 28-30 at the Coastal Repertory Theatre, has been postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant.
“It is so disappointing to me, but it needed to be done,” said Julie Mell, founder of Beach Break Entertainment, in an email to the Review.
Mell herself contracted COVID-19, which is part of why she decided to cancel the event.
“This variant is so contagious,” said Mell. “I have no idea where I got it or when, and therefore didn’t want the weight of holding an event that became a super-spreader.
“We believe that after the new year, when the variant transmissions have slowed down, we will have a chance to bring all the guests, films and more back for a bigger, better and more exciting than ever event,” she said.
The festival’s lineup includes “Los Hermanos,” “The Comedy Club,” “Life on Wheels,” “Girls Can’t Surf,” “Knocking Down the Fences” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It,” which is a film about Rita Moreno, who starred in the original as well as the new remake of “West Side Story.”
Organizers have not yet set a new date for the festival but hope to decide in the next few weeks.
— Emma Spaeth
