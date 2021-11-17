The Coastside’s Beach Break Entertainment is looking for California filmmakers to submit films for its upcoming inaugural film festival.
The four categories for films include feature-length dramatic films, feature-length documentaries, short dramatic films and short documentaries. A committee will select the films that will be screened at two venues in Half Moon Bay, Dec. 26 through Dec. 30. The screened films will then be voted on by the public and a jury of local filmmakers for the distinction of “Beach Break’s Best of the Golden State.”
Submission details and more information are available at the Beach Break Film Festival page on FilmFreeway.com. Those interested can also contact Beach Break Entertainment founder Julie Mell at julie@beachbreakentertainment.com or by phone at (650) 575-8133.
— from staff reports
