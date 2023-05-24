HEAL Project

Students from Foster City Elementary School traipse between the strawberry plants at the HEAL Project farm in El Granada.

When you hear a group of kindergartners break into the spontaneous chant, “Let-tuce! Let-tuce! Let-tuce!” while walking single file between rows of planted kale, chard, cabbage and awe-inspiring lettuce, it can only mean one thing: The HEAL Project Farm in El Granada is hosting a farm field trip.

Coastsiders know that the local nonprofit organization teaches Half Moon Bay grade-schoolers about nutrition, agriculture and the environment, but the HEAL Project also educates kids throughout San Mateo County. The lettuce enthusiasts visiting the farm last week hailed from Foster City Elementary School.

