After assembling a record 477 backpacks last year for kids in the Cabrillo Unified School District through the annual Coastside Community Backpack Drive, the Holy Family Episcopal Church is hoping to distribute even more this year for local students who can’t afford back-to-school supplies.
“The community continues to amaze me by how it comes together to support this kind of thing,” said Ken Myers, organizer of Coastside Community Backpack Drive. “Through these caring people in the community, we’re going to be helping 400 to 500 kids. It’s really important to give them a good start in life, and education is really a key to that.”
For the last 20 years, the Holy Family Episcopal Church has helped organize the drive. It does so in partnership with Coastside Hope, Abundant Grace Coastside Worker, the National Charity League Coastside Chapter, the Half Moon Bay Library, the Friends of the Library, Community United Methodist Church, Coastside Lutheran Church, Coastside Jewish Community, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church, Rotary Club, Coastside Women’s Club, the Coastside Mothers Club and other community groups. Together, they raise money to buy backpacks and school supplies for students in kindergarten through high school.
The annual effort helps students prepare for the new school year and have everything they need to learn and succeed, without worrying about the price tag.
“If we can help them have a better experience at school, and hopefully go on to college or a trade school, that’s a real win for this community, and for all of us,” said Myers.
Myers added that they buy a variety of backpacks and school supply styles to prevent other students from knowing, and possibly judging, the recipients.
“No one will be able to tell,” he said.
Organizers are still looking for donations and volunteers to help assemble and distribute the backpacks. Assembling will take place the weekend of July 29, at Coastside Hope’s warehouse, and distribution will take place on Aug. 3 and 4 in the Coastside Hope parking lot.
For those interested in volunteering, visit holyfamilyhmb.org and look for “Backpacks.” For those able to donate money, visit the PayPal link on the Holy Family website, or send checks to Holy Family Episcopal Church at P.O. Box 215, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019. On checks, indicate “Backpacks” on the memo line. It costs between $30 and $40 to purchase and fill each backpack, and all funds go directly to buying backpacks and school supplies.
“It makes a difference,” said Myers. “I’ll tell you, the smiles from the kids when they’re picking up their backpacks is a huge payoff for all of us.”
