Local author Robin Chapman, author of “California Apricots: The Lost Orchards of Silicon Valley” and “Historic Bay Area Visionaries,” is out with a new book, “The Valley of Heart’s Delight: True Tales from Around the Bay.” It was released on July 25 by The History Press.
From 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, the author will be speaking about her book at the Half Moon Bay Library.
Chapman’s trilogy began years ago, after her parents died, when she came across one of their old photo albums.
“I began to have this nostalgic view of the happy times when we used to pick apricots in the garden,” she said.
The memories were the seed that sparked her journey to publishing “California Apricots: The Lost Orchards of Silicon Valley.” In this book, Chapman details a time when the Santa Clara Valley was the largest apricot producer in the world, and recounts the stories of Silicon Valley’s now lost orchards.
“I pitched the book without really knowing much about the subject, and then I began to learn about it and realize how extraordinary the story was,” Chapman said.
“I think it’s important for us to be reminded that there are antecedents who were innovative too, who had problems, issues that we face today,” she said. “Sometimes the past is a prelude. It's not all about nostalgia; some of it’s about learning some things that we can do better.”
In writing her first book she wanted to see the Heritage Orchard in her community preserved. Her idea was that if people just knew more about the history of the orchards, the preservation work would be easier. Ultimately the orchard was saved, and her research inspired her second book, “Historic Bay Area Visionaries.”
“As many writers have said, much of our work becomes unintended memoirs,” Chapman said. “So I don't know what I was really up to in my first book, or even this one. Mourning my parents? Acknowledging the passage of time? Or writing a love letter to California? If you are a writer it is like a pianist playing the piano: you just have to do it.”
The Santa Clara Valley native had a long career in television news that took her around the country, covering the White House to Operation Desert Storm. But she always had a spot in her heart for California and regional history.
She returned to California in 2009 to care for her parents, and began contributing articles on the region to a number of local publications. From there she compiled them for her most recent book, “The Valley of Heart’s Delight: True Tales From Around the Bay.” The final product is a collection of this research woven into a tapestry of local history with her own life stories.
“I think in my subconscious, when I moved to El Granada, as soon as I got myself settled in and unpacked, I had left a valley of my childhood behind, and I think I wanted to salute that,” Chapman said. “I wanted to download the stories from my heart about a place I loved and still care about.”
Chapman didn’t see her books as a trilogy until she finished it.
“I realized that the three books together make a story about a young person who grew up there, went out into the world, and came back, saw the changes and wanted to pay tribute as she moved to another area of her heart’s delight, which is the Coastside,” she said.
In her most recent book, the historian and writer uncovers the stories that make up California, from the electric railway to Hollywood stars to the Bay Area during World War II.
“These are books that come from my heart,” she said. “I don’t think a writer always knows exactly where a book is going, and I realize now, in retrospect, that I was paying a tribute to this beautiful place, this interesting place, which of course has had challenges and flaws in the way it was developed and the people that it hurt along the way, but there’s a spirit in California that I think we should pay tribute to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.