When not traveling the world with her diplomat husband and two sons, young adult author Mara Rutherford can sometimes be found visiting her in-laws on the Coastside. The family is currently moving from Belgrade, Serbia, to Brussels, Belgium, but not before making an appearance at 4 p.m. on July 19 at the Half Moon Bay Library, 620 Correas St. The writer of fantasies will be giving a talk in Community Room B.
“I fell in love with Half Moon Bay the first time I visited with John when I was 20,” she wrote in an email to the Review. “I'm quite envious that John got to grow up there, but I'm grateful that I always have an excuse to go back when we visit John's family.”
Starting out her writing career Rutherford thought she might like to be a pop culture critic. Soon the author discovered that she much preferred fantasy writing over more journalistic pursuits.
She had always loved books and writing, and around the time she got married in 2004, she started writing fiction while working in any book-related job she could find, from interning for a literary agent to working as a purchasing assistant for a book distributor. Then, in 2014, her ninth manuscript finally landed her a literary agent, and a few years later her first novel, “Crown of Coral and Pearl,” was published. Since then, the young adult author has completed the “Crown of Coral and Pearl” duology and published “Luminous.” Next she expects to release her new book, “The Poison Season,” on Dec. 6 of this year.
“I’ve always loved reading fantasy,” she said. “I truly didn't think I had it in me to create entirely new worlds. Ironically, it was my ninth manuscript, which was my first full-on fantasy novel, that sold.”
Rutherford says that she draws inspiration from music, movies, books, scientific articles and more.
“Usually I get one idea and wait for another creative spark, then combine the two ideas into something resembling a story,” she wrote. “Sometimes I worry I won't get another book idea, but as soon as I finish working on one, it's like my imagination is receptive to those little glimmers again. The bigger problem is finding time to write all the ideas I have.”
The author said she enjoys reading others' work as well.
“I do read a lot of young adult fantasy, because I love to read it as much as I enjoy writing it,” she said. “But I mix things up with literary fiction, usually recommended by my mom, who is a voracious reader, ‘book club’ fiction, and, lately, a lot of contemporary romance because it's light and always has a happy ending. Since the start of the pandemic, I've gravitated toward things that don't stress me out.”
For more information about Rutherford, visit mararutherford.com.
