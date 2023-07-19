Last Saturday was a perfect day. Well, almost perfect. I’m sure that there were more perfectly perfect days in Eden, up until someone let the snake loose. 

Many people count their wedding days among the perfect ones. Our wedding was perfect, though getting married on the anniversary of D-Day was a bit ominous. We got the organist to play “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” as our get-away song. Perfect, except that the organist, being new to the U.S., had never heard the song. Tony Bennett would not have recognized it. Good thing we didn’t invite him. Oh, and the keg went dry, a no-no at a half-Irish wedding.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories