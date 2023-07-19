Last Saturday was a perfect day. Well, almost perfect. I’m sure that there were more perfectly perfect days in Eden, up until someone let the snake loose.
Many people count their wedding days among the perfect ones. Our wedding was perfect, though getting married on the anniversary of D-Day was a bit ominous. We got the organist to play “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” as our get-away song. Perfect, except that the organist, being new to the U.S., had never heard the song. Tony Bennett would not have recognized it. Good thing we didn’t invite him. Oh, and the keg went dry, a no-no at a half-Irish wedding.
Every family has its wedding disaster story: the groomsman who starts drinking from a pocket flask before the “I do,” then knocking over the punch bowl and its table; the guest who brings a large, untrained pit bull to the reception in a swank Union Square hotel.
Such hiccups serve to add character to weddings. They are the “perfect imperfections” John Legend sang about in “All of Me,” a song often played at wedding receptions.
Last Saturday was a trifecta. In the morning we drove to the North Fair Oaks unincorporated area adjacent to Redwood City for a Safety Fair. Friendly people, great food and a good cause, promoting safety in a less wealthy neighborhood, an island of have-less amid a sea of have-lots.
The area has been delayed in realizing its plans to rejuvenate business along Middlefield Road. First it was COVID-19. Next, the heavy winter-spring rainfall and floods delayed a street improvement project, resulting in lost income to small family-owned shopkeepers. Some businesses that have weathered several generations are at risk of shuttering their shops. San Mateo County recently injected some money to keep businesses afloat, but not for long.
How was that a perfect day? I came away from North Fair Oaks invigorated. The community, which shares cultural roots with Half Moon Bay, is vibrant in many ways other than money. Let’s pledge that next time we go to Costco — and admit it, you do go to Costco — we’ll go to North Fair Oaks’ stores and restaurants (not forgetting to patronize our own) and help them over this hurdle.
Saturday afternoon we were visited by family members who have two very large dogs. Either of them makes our Opal look like a miniature doberman. They ran around until they, and we, were exhausted. Family, dogs, sunshine, steaks and a birthday cake with ice cream — what could be better? (Oh, also wine.)
The last leg of our trifecta was an evening concert in the Odd Fellows Lodge, featuring fiddle and banjo virtuoso Aaron Jonah Lewis. He sings well, too. It’s said, “Music hath charms to soothe the savage breast, to soften rocks or bend the knotted oak.” We entered the hall not knowing what to expect. We left knowing a lot more about banjo history, race relations and how music brings people together, fully soothed, softened and unknotted.
Yup, it was a perfect day.
