Patt Sheldon

Coastside artist Patt Sheldon, who made this handwoven poncho, will be among those showing work this weekend.

Two parts cultural enrichment, two parts shopping expedition and one part day trip, the Coastside Colony of Artists Open Studios extravaganza is back.

From 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, more than 40 local artists will display their work at 27 locations between Half Moon Bay and Montara. Find everything from handwoven textiles to fused glass to beaded jewelry.

