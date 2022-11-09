Two parts cultural enrichment, two parts shopping expedition and one part day trip, the Coastside Colony of Artists Open Studios extravaganza is back.
From 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, more than 40 local artists will display their work at 27 locations between Half Moon Bay and Montara. Find everything from handwoven textiles to fused glass to beaded jewelry.
Studio-goers can enter to win an original artwork by visiting seven participating locations, indicated on the program with a red asterisk. Just ask an artist for a passport during the event, fill it out and turn it in. The drawing will be held the week after the event. Winners will be contacted directly by individual artists to arrange for pickup.
To accommodate safe distancing, some artists will show in their garages. Weather permitting, others will set up outdoors. Masks are not required, although some artists may request them.
Brochures and maps are available at Half Moon Bay Library, 620 Correas St., Half Moon Bay, as well as at various local businesses. A comprehensive list of artists and locations is accessible online at colonyofcoastsideartists.com.
