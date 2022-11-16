Artists and shoppers enjoyed a busy weekend along the coast. From Montara to Half Moon Bay, bright signs directed traffic to dozens of artists who opened their studios and even their garages to show their creations to a steady stream of guests.
Forty members of the Colony of Coastside Artists participated in the open studios event throughout the Coastside. The artists presented jewelry, ceramics, paintings, photography, drawings and more in 23 locations.
The spectacular fall weather on Saturday and Sunday attracted a large number of visitors to the coast and many of them interrupted their outdoor activities to take a look at the diverse creations. Locals were also among those who grabbed a map of studio sites and took the opportunity to pick up a few early holiday gifts.
In downtown Half Moon Bay, the Coastal Arts League gallery on Main Street presented the first of two exhibitions featuring works exclusively by members of
the coalition. Each member artist whose name starts with the letters A through
M put one work on view. The exhibition for the remaining members opens Dec. 8.
Several artists participated in the 13th annual CoCA event for the first time. One of them, Marianne Rogers, joined her mother, Helen Rogers, in their El Granada garage. The elder Rogers, who makes jewelry, joined other artists at their Montara address in previous years but was delighted to set up her tables next to her daughter this time. The British ex-pat expressed some frustration about the difficulty visitors were having finding them on a curvy hillside street in “bloomin’ El Granada.”
Marianne is a wildlife biologist by day working for a consulting firm studying the potential impact on plant and animal species before development projects intervene. The selection of greeting cards and stickers in her display revealed her passion for her profession.
The studio guide put out by CoCA included a thumbnail of her drawing of a jellyfish floating against a white background. As with her other images, the jellyfish consists of a black ink sketch loosely splashed with watercolor. Dabs of purple, yellow and blue fill in the contours of the jellyfish or, more precisely, Pacific sea nettle, as the note on the back of the card indicates. Splashes of blue extending beyond the outline of the sea creature evoke a sense of movement through water.
The artist said that quite a few of her customers specifically asked for the jellyfish after seeing it in the brochure. Her supply of printed sea nettle cards was running low, but she had plenty of other native and exotic species to offer such as an adorable California sea lion pup perched on a rock above a blue-green and lavender sea or an octopus dappled with gray tones and accents in yellow and red.
The cards include notes about each species and where Rogers encountered them. She hopes that the artistic appeal of her work can advance conservation by connecting people with the beauty of the animals. Rogers herself remains too connected with the creatures to part with her original drawings that are reproduced on the cards.
