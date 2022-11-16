Colony of Coastside Artists

Helen Rogers and her daughter, Marianne Rogers, set up their art in an El Granada garage, one of 23 locations mapped out for the Colony of Coastside Artists event over the weekend.

 Peter Tokofsky / Review

Artists and shoppers enjoyed a busy weekend along the coast. From Montara to Half Moon Bay, bright signs directed traffic to dozens of artists who opened their studios and even their garages to show their creations to a steady stream of guests.

Forty members of the Colony of Coastside Artists participated in the open studios event throughout the Coastside. The artists presented jewelry, ceramics, paintings, photography, drawings and more in 23 locations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories