A Bay Area artist is giving a second life to trees taken out by the storms that hit the Pacifica coast earlier this year. Sculptor Glen Sievert has been carving bears and other animals out of tree stumps for decades, and these days he has more raw materials with which to work.
“I was an artistic kid. I grew up in Humboldt County and there was an old chainsaw carver guy that carved for the tourists when there used to be quite a few tourists in the summers, and he retired and I went out there and gave it a try,” Sievert said. “I sold my first one and have been doing it since the ’80s.”
Sievert designs his creations by hand. First, he sketches out the designs and then uses a chainsaw to cut them out of the tree trunk. Other than a chainsaw, Sievert only uses a power sander to smooth out the artwork. He has been commissioned by people all over the Bay Area but recently his work has shown up in Pacifica.
“I got my trees cut down by a firefighter tree service, and Glen came out and really did a great job with those bears,” explained Joel Armis. Armis is a Pacifica resident who had trees cut down around the time of the storms and decided to turn the stumps in his yard into artwork with Sievert’s help.
While the storm provided plenty of cut-down trees, Sievert mentioned that not all of them are good for carving.
“Since the big windstorm, we had a lot of trees. Particularly in Sacramento, I guess they lost, you know, thousands of trees in the city,” he said. “And everybody has the same idea, ‘Hey, let's get something carved out of our stump.’ But a lot of the trees are … either broken or they're inaccessible. Or, you know, there's a lot of different reasons that they don’t work out.
“But sometimes they do, and they'll send me a picture of the tree, like the man at Pacifica did,” Sievert explained.
Having access to a good tree is important for Sievert’s work. Wood rot or a tree being too thin can ruin a project. Sievert said he loves working with redwood trees, but cypress trees like Armis’ are also good for carving.
“For the last five or six years, I’ve tried periodically to find someone to do this but never could get a commitment. About a month ago I Googled tree carvers and Glen popped up. … We couldn’t be more pleased,” Armis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.