Glen Sievert

Glen Sievert’s free tree-stump carvings were commissioned by Joel Armis, of Pacifica.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

A Bay Area artist is giving a second life to trees taken out by the storms that hit the Pacifica coast earlier this year. Sculptor Glen Sievert has been carving bears and other animals out of tree stumps for decades, and these days he has more raw materials with which to work.

“I was an artistic kid. I grew up in Humboldt County and there was an old chainsaw carver guy that carved for the tourists when there used to be quite a few tourists in the summers, and he retired and I went out there and gave it a try,” Sievert said. “I sold my first one and have been doing it since the ’80s.” 

