First Hispanic writer to hold honorary post. Jorge Argueta, a Daly City resident, has been unanimously selected by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors as the county’s next poet laureate. A native of El Salvador, Argueta is the county’s first poet laureate of Hispanic descent.
Argueta has authored five collections of poetry as well as several bilingual English-Spanish books for children. One of his well-known works, “A Movie in my Pillow/Una Pelicula en mi Almohada,” tells the story of a child with two homelands.
Argueta’s past honors include an Americas Book Award for the children’s book “Alfredito Flies Home,” with illustrations by Luis Garay. “Talking to Mother Earth/Hablando con Madre Tierra,” a collection of children’s poetry, earned an International Latino Book Award for Best Bilingual Book.
As poet laureate, Argueta will serve a two-year term, performing a variety of duties such as administering a community project and making presentations at county-sponsored events.
The Board of Supervisors established the honorary post of San Mateo County Poet Laureate in 2013 with the goal of promoting the awareness and appreciation of poetry and the spoken word. In addition to being a resident of San Mateo County for at least five years, successful candidates must demonstrate a commitment to writing and reading poetry and to participating in civic discourse.
Argueta was preceded in the role by Aileen Cassinetto, Lisa Rosenberg, and Caroline Goodwin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.