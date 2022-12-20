First Hispanic writer to hold honorary post. Jorge Argueta, a Daly City resident, has been unanimously selected by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors as the county’s next poet laureate. A native of El Salvador, Argueta is the county’s first poet laureate of Hispanic descent.

Argueta has authored five collections of poetry as well as several bilingual English-Spanish books for children. One of his well-known works, “A Movie in my Pillow/Una Pelicula en mi Almohada,” tells the story of a child with two homelands.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories