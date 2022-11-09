When we had only one dog, a shepherd mix named Pearl, we were without any children. We came to call Pearl our “dog-daughter,” but as soon as we had our first bio-daughter, Pearl turned the tables on us by treating the newcomer as her daughter.
Pearl tolerated our intrusions into her time with the baby. She defended the little girl from dangers, real or imagined. The two, and later three when our second girl joined the pack, were inseparable.
Fast forward three-plus decades, during most of which we had two or more dogs at a time. A few years ago, we found ourselves again dogless, an intolerable deprivation of canine companionship. Another shepherd mix, Opal, entered our lives, not as genetically diverse as Pearl had been, but already half a year old and 100 percent feral. The first years were challenging.
It helped that she is a pretty dog, sort of a Beauty and the Beast portrayed by the same actress. On one walk an elderly gentleman with a distinctly Teutonic accent stopped in his tracks and exclaimed, “Och, dat is a purrrfect Cherman Shepherd.”
Opal has mellowed to a large degree from her “wild child” beginnings, but retains keen hunting instincts, so much so that she cocks her huge ears and long schnozz to hear and smell underground gophers feet away from the gopher hole, pouncing and digging at the exact spot and, often as not, coming up with a gopher, mole or vole.
After her inner beauty largely overcame her primal beast, Opal went from being standoffish to Velcro. She needs her “peeps” to be within sight or, better yet, in physical contact. At the dinner table we often find her head on one of our shoes. Less endearing is her lack of respect for bathroom privacy. If the door isn’t securely closed our furry sidekick will be there to assist — “assistance,” in this context, means putting her wet, ice cold nose on our unprotected nether regions.
Just as Pearl pulled a role reversal on us, usurping our parental roles, Opal has gone from untrained to trainer, teaching us to do tricks she compels us to perform. As many dogs do, she enforces her breakfast and dinner times with Apple Watch accuracy, though it takes her a few days to adjust to Pacific Standard Time. Her meals are composed of the one dog kibble she’ll eat, mixed with a little chicken broth and tidbits of boiled chicken livers and gizzards. She prefers her food warmed.
Opal quickly learned our ritual of “drinks on the deck” before sundown and tells us in no uncertain terms when we’re tardy. (I say “drinks” only because there are two humans involved.) She watches TV with us, seeming to enjoy, as we do, reruns of “The Big Bang Theory” and mimicking Sheldon’s custom of sitting in exactly one spot on the couch. In our house that spot is covered in a dog blanket so the couch isn’t covered with other “spots.”
Dogs aren’t perfect companions. If they lived twice as long and in good health they would be.
