When we had only one dog, a shepherd mix named Pearl, we were without any children. We came to call Pearl our “dog-daughter,” but as soon as we had our first bio-daughter, Pearl turned the tables on us by treating the newcomer as her daughter. 

Pearl tolerated our intrusions into her time with the baby. She defended the little girl from dangers, real or imagined. The two, and later three when our second girl joined the pack, were inseparable. 

