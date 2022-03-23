Daffodils are blooming, the bumblebees are emerging and the smell of wild garlic has begun to fill the air, which must mean spring is here. With the turn of the season also comes the annual HEAL Project Spring Ahead fundraising event.
The local nonprofit offers lessons on health, environment and agriculture at school sites and at the San Mateo County School Farm. Each year the project serves more than 3,000 students.
The organization is auctioning off unique items and experiences, including a kids birthday party at the San Mateo County School Farm, a pickling class, a day of fishing out of Pillar Point Harbor, along with other local goods and adventures. The online event will run through April 3.
Sign up now with Bidding for Good to be notified when bidding is open. To view the items up for auction, visit thehealproject.org, and follow the links on the Spring Ahead flyer. Questions can be directed to info.thp.org.
