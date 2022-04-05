Grab your baskets! In partnership with the Cabrillo Unified School District and the city of Half Moon Bay, the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside is hosting its annual egg hunt at 11 a.m. this Saturday at the Cunha Intermediate School soccer field.
Because the event begins promptly at 11 a.m., organizers recommend participants arrive by 10:45 a.m. Hunters will be divided into separate age groups, 1- to 3-year-olds with their parents, 4- to 5-year-olds, 6- to 8-year-olds, and 9- to 11-year-olds.
The event is free, just bring a basket. Registration is preferred so the organizers know how many kids to expect. For more information and registration, visit the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside website bgccoastside.org.
— Emma Spaeth
