Yeison Chavez, Cristina Martín Marcos, Laura Leonardo Encabo and Dennis Fermán Reyes (from left to right,) Hatch’s new Amities settle in on the Coastside. At the time the picture was taken, Francisco Luengo was still en route from Spain.

Five international educators arrived in Half Moon Bay earlier this month for the start of the school year. Their presence marks the return of the Amity Institute intern program at Hatch Elementary School for the first time since the 2019-20 cohort rushed home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The five aspiring teachers join a tradition that has made an impact on the elementary school and generations of students.

 When they applied to become Amity interns in the United States, the future teachers did not know where they would be placed. Many Amity interns land in small communities in the Midwest, and a large number end up with hosts in Minnesota or Utah.

