Five international educators arrived in Half Moon Bay earlier this month for the start of the school year. Their presence marks the return of the Amity Institute intern program at Hatch Elementary School for the first time since the 2019-20 cohort rushed home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The five aspiring teachers join a tradition that has made an impact on the elementary school and generations of students.
When they applied to become Amity interns in the United States, the future teachers did not know where they would be placed. Many Amity interns land in small communities in the Midwest, and a large number end up with hosts in Minnesota or Utah.
Amity coordinator Erika Whitemore, who describes her role as “their main American mom,” mentioned that some interns had never seen the ocean before. Whitemore became involved with the program after her own daughter was taught by an Amity intern when she was a student at Hatch.
Like their predecessors, the current interns recognize how fortunate they are to find themselves in Half Moon Bay.
“It’s a privilege to be here,” said Cristina Martín Marcos, who arrived from Valladolid, Spain.
Fellow Spaniard Laura Leonardo Encabo, from Madrid, joins Marcos at Hatch. A third countryman, Francisco Luengo, was still on his way to the coast from Segovia last week. His hometown lies between those of the other two. Dennis Fermán Reyes joins the Spaniards from San Miguel, El Salvador. Yeison Chavez from Pasto, in southern Columbia, completes the group.
Becoming members of the local community has been part of the experience for “Amities” over the years. Luisa Hernandez, who was an intern during the 2014-15 school year, recounted how she met up with fellow intern Jesus Ogarrio over Presidents Day weekend the following year. Hernandez traveled from Columbia to Ogarrio’s home in Oaxaca for a reunion with members of their Half Moon Bay host families.
One of the family members also invited former Hatch Assistant Principal César Gaytán, also a native Mexican, to meet them in Oaxaca. While gathered, Gaytán told the two former interns that the school was searching for qualified Spanish immersion teachers and encouraged them to apply.
Both of them jumped at the opportunity to return. After impressing the hiring committee and overcoming various visa challenges, Hernandez arrived in November 2016 to teach second grade. Ogarrio joined the Hatch faculty the following year. Celia Sanchez, a third immersion teacher, is also a former Amity.
“I can’t imagine our school without the three of them,” said Hatch Principal Alyssa Jaramillo. “Amity has found us really strong teachers.”
The interns rely on the generosity of Coastside families for room and board. Three of them start out this year a couple of blocks from the school in the Alsace-Lorraine neighborhood. The others will be up the coast in Kehoe/Casa del Mar and Moss Beach. Over the course of the school year some of the interns change residences so other families can contribute and share in the experience of hosting future educators from international locations.
Like Hernandez who was teaching in Columbia before returning to Hatch, all of the current interns hope to work as teachers in their home countries after spending a year in California improving their English and studying teaching methodologies used in Hatch classrooms.
Rather than staying in a single classroom as a traditional student-teacher might, the Amities divide their days assisting several teachers in both the Spanish immersion program and traditional K-5 classes. This way they can gain direct experience with various skilled teachers.
Yeison Chavez said, “The most important thing is professional experience and learning more teaching methodologies.”
Fermán Reyes agreed, saying, “Being faraway from home and learning another culture will be helpful for me.”
All five of them recognize that spending time at Hatch will improve their employment chances and increase their effectiveness when they return home. The Amities described competitive situations for new teachers seeking employment in their countries.
“Jobs are competitive and you need lots of experience to be hired at some schools,” Marcos said.
The Latin American interns also emphasized the need for more qualified teachers in their countries. “I’m here because public education needs to get better in El Salvador,” Fermán Reyes said.
“There aren’t enough experienced teachers in Columbia,” Chavez said. “Here there are more resources. We don’t have enough resources.” ▪
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.