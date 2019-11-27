Walking into the pop-up shop run by Catherine Henry and Suzanne Elliot in Montara, it’s clear the two artists are enjoying the careers they’ve made for themselves.
The two first met more than 35 years ago and have remained friends ever since. They share a passion for original handcrafted goods, which led them to create their own businesses, as Henry did for Wild Woman Pottery and Elliot with Woodsorrel. For the past 12 years, they have sold their work together at several pop-up shops.
Beginning Nov. 30 and running through Dec. 22, Henry and Elliot will host their annual Holiday Marketplace on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1225 Audubon Ave. in Montara. The two have built a pleasant ambiance there, and explained how their original work and creative style have led to quite a following.
Each year, they get a plethora of customers; some are regular visitors from San Francisco.
“We love what we do. The energy comes through, and people can get something different each year,” Henry said.
A licensed Shiatsu massage therapist and avid gardener, Elliot’s desire to make herbal health products led her to create Woodsorrel Handmade Herbal Body and Bath Products in 1985. Elliot blends her original herbal remedies as both an art and science, often with ingredients directly from her garden. It’s her passion, and she shares it with others through classes and hands-on workshops.
Henry built her own pottery studio with multiple kilns and, with 25 years of experience, continues to make new work. Her work includes ceramic pots, mugs and plates of all shapes, sizes and colors.
“People really enjoy not having to go to a mall and (like) shopping local,” Henry said. “We always have mimosas, cold wine and food. People come in and get that vibe, have a good time, and they come back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.