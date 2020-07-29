On a blustery Wednesday afternoon in Half Moon Bay, Steven Nuñez Camacho worked diligently behind the cover of a white van owned by Ayudando Latinos a Soñar.
After nearly eight hours of work the day before, Camacho continued to decorate the vehicle by painting and spraying a mix of vivid yellow, purple and turquoise colors. The murals on his website, camacho83.com, are in much the same style.
ALAS wanted to decorate its van that supplies farmworkers around the Coastside with food and supplies. The nonprofit’s research led to Camacho, a prominent muralist from Fresno. The content on the van is symbolic of Latino culture, the services ALAS provides and the Coastside as a whole, according to Joaquin Jimenez, an outreach employee for the nonprofit.
The van was parked for several days on Seymour Street at a lot owned by the city of Half Moon Bay while Camacho and his father, Steve, worked on it. Steve said local neighbors came by to check out the van, say hello and donate snacks.
“The local community has been really great to us,” he said.
From mariachi dancers to butterflies and pumpkin patches, the drawings on the van will add vibrant color to local roads and fields. Camacho said he’s grateful to have free rein on the project. Although Camacho had not heard much about ALAS prior to the job, he was thrilled to start when he learned about the nonprofit’s work.
In addition to his work as an artist, Camacho works at an emergency room clinic. He recently created a series of paintings dedicated to the nurses in the hospital. His “Essentials” portraits pop with color and are loaded with symbolic meaning, much like the ALAS van.
For Camacho and his father, getting out of town to work on their craft has been a rewarding and relaxing experience.
“To be out here doing this, it’s a good break from everything going on,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.