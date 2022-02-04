Ayudando Latinos a Soñar is brightening the lives of seniors on the coast this Valentine’s Day with a valentine drive. The nonprofit will be collecting valentines through Feb. 10.
“It’s just about bringing these cute valentines to local seniors,” said Kate Shea, part of the group of volunteers known as Angels of ALAS.
Valentines can be dropped off at 411 Kelly Ave. or 662 Potter Ave. in Half Moon Bay.
ALAS is hoping to collect 150 valentines to give to seniors on the Coastside this Valentine’s Day. It is also collecting boxes of Valentine’s Day exchange cards for kids whose families can’t afford them so they can participate in classroom card exchanges.
Meanwhile, the toiletry drive, previously only accepting donations during specific time periods, is now running year-around. ALAS is again seeking donations of diapers, baby wipes, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, feminine products, bandaids and hand sanitizer.
“We don’t know where the pandemic is going,” said Lizette Diaz, an Angel of ALAS. “Some of these families can’t afford toiletries.”
Toiletry donations can be dropped off at the above locations, or at 310 Paloma Ave.
The organization says the closure of local farms due to COVID-19 has led to an increased number of families and individuals without homes. With that in mind, ALAS is hosting a vigil for the evicted families called “Casa Justa Para Todos,” or “Fair Housing for All” at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 at 636 Purisima St., where some of those experiencing homelessness will speak about how COVID-19 has affected their lives.
