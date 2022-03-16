There’s an old-time Scouting sing-along that starts with this chorus:
“Oh, it ain't gonna rain no more, no more.
It ain't gonna rain no more.
How in the heck can I wash around my neck,
If it ain't gonna rain no more?”
A more risqué version changed the second line to “How in the heck can those folks tell, that it ain’t gonna rain no more.” The unrhymed mismatch of “heck” and “tell” suggests a mild swear word in place of “heck,” a reference to the Nether Region, which no good-hearted Scout would say aloud unless a tent pole snapped and hit the Scout in his or her Nether Regions.
The verses of “It Ain’t Gonna Rain” combined the mildly bawdy with the decidedly nerdy. Here are two:
“Mary had a steamboat. The steamboat had a bell.
Mary went to heaven. The steamboat went TOOT-TOOT!”
(Chorus)
“My uncle was a chemist. A chemist he is no more.
For what he thought was H-2-O was H-2-S-O-4.”
(Chorus)
The second verse was particularly hilarious to sophomores and sophomoric Chem class enthusiasts who thought reciting compounds’ formulaic names was the surest way to get a date to the prom. As it turns out, that strategy never worked unless the prom date was Sister Mary Jehoshaphat, who took pity on dweebs.
My own Scouting career was lackluster. I climbed only the first step of the “trail to Eagle,” though I later joined the Explorer Scouts, which had no uniforms, oaths or other trappings of organization. Our main goal was to go on campouts in remote places and return alive. Scrunched in the cargo area of our nominally adult faculty adviser’s pickup, along with our equipment, it’s a wonder we made it.
We usually followed the Outdoor Code: “Be clean in my outdoor manners; be careful with fire; be considerate in the outdoors; and be conservation-minded.” It was a good environmental mantra in those thrilling days of yesteryear before the first Earth Day, April 22, 1970.
Maybe they are fitting goals for our current predicaments: record-breaking fire losses nearly every year, a drought that hangs on like an uninvited party guest, and an oceanic island of plastic waste twice the size of Texas. The fires and droughts may be Mother Nature telling us we’ve overstayed our welcome, but I’m pretty sure the plastic island is all on us.
We may not have generated the natural disasters, but we’ve certainly accelerated them.
Another certainty: No sane person likes to see swaths of houses or even entire towns get devoured by firestorms, lakes to dry up, or crops to shrivel in the arid heat. Last I checked, food, water and shelter were among the essentials for survival, along with Fritos and reliable Internet connections.
If it ain’t gonna rain, we have to make do with what water we’ve got. Otherwise, how in the heck can we all do well if it ain’t gonna rain no more?
Louie@coastsienewsgroup.com thinks doing a good deed each day isn’t as corny as it sounds.
