Twenty-five years ago today, the first QuipTide column was published in the Half Moon Bay Review, making this the silver anniversary. What little hair I still have matches the occasion.
In rough numbers, 25 years of this humor column come up to 715,000 words, 500 of which were actually funny.
Stephen King, noted author of lengthy novels, topped out at nearly 500,000 words with “The Stand,” a 1978 tale of a deadly, weaponized influenza pandemic. (Like that could happen.) The original seven books of the Harry Potter series more than doubled King’s word count. Nestled between the two, QuipTide is in good company in every way, except fiscally.
If I am the Coastside’s most prolific, published, unpaid author it raises the question, “Why do it?” The answer comes quickly: I enjoy it. And, oddly, others do, too.
We all do some things without being paid. Think about your own unpaid activities. If you enjoy them, that’s worth something.
“Unpaid” is among the most often-used words in QuipTide. Maybe “free” would be a better word: not always looking for a return on investment. I am free by choice, and, some might say, worth it.
Writing for a newspaper without pay is a freeing experience. I can write about any decent topic I like, and sometimes can skirt decency’s boundaries by using arcane euphemisms, such as “nether regions.” I impose one self-restraint: I never write about Coastsiders by name without their permission, public officials excepted. It’s a small town, after all.
My other restraint is the word count, which started at 640 words and is now around 520. Writing all that’s “print to fit” has been a great asset in my day job as a lawyer. Courts impose strict page or word limits on the motions lawyers present. Legal writing has to be within the length limit, unless the judge makes an exception. In the law school classes I teach, I set word limits on the students’ submissions, including final exams, so they learn to unstuff their writing.
Along with “unpaid,” QuipTide has often been populated by other words and phrases, including “dogs,” “the miracle of newsprint,” and “Godzilla.” The first two should be self-explanatory. The reptile with the overactive thyroid has crept into QuipTide (if anything that large can creep) on occasion. Maybe it’s because we were both “born” in 1954. I’m sure our reader(s) will note other similarities.
We are coming out of a time when we’ve been separated by masks, and by electronics that were supposed to bring us together but too often turned toxic. We villainize each other, when there are real villains out there.
Will Rogers, a comedian of yesteryear, said “I never met a man I didn’t like.” Aside from the outdated slight to half of the world’s population, Will had the right idea. I can only say that I’ve never met someone I haven’t tried to like.
I'm thankful for my hobby. Writing QuipTide keeps me in touch with people I know and those I’ve yet to meet.
