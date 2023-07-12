Artificial Intelligence is getting a lot of publicity these days. There are three main positions on the subject: Pro, con, and “huh?”
As with anything new, A.I., as it’s familiarly known, strikes fear in some people’s hearts and other squishy organs. Some fear that A.I. monster robots are fiendishly planning to supplant the human race. This belief is supported by scholarly research conducted by sci-fi nerds, beginning in the 1950s and continuing to today.
In the ’50s, sci-fi threats to mankind included A.I. robot monsters depopulating the world by taking away “our women,” as we male idiots used to call them. This motif appears again and again in movie posters showing scantily-clad, voluptuous, unconscious women being carried, lying flat, in the outstretched arms of robot monsters. The films had titles such as “Forbidden Planet,” “Tobor the Great,” and of course, “Robot Monster.”
There are several inconsistencies in these plot lines, apart from the blatant sexism. Why did the robots all walk as slowly as giant, metallic banana slugs? How could anyone, male or female, fail to run away from these robots?
Moreover, why did the A.I. robot monsters want women? The robots lacked the, um, instrumentation we usually associate with eloping. Could it be that the robots, tired of male nerds as companions, were seeking someone capable of an intelligent, two-way conversation? That is, essentially the Turing Test for true A.I.
Here we are in the “woke” 2020s, still afraid of A.I., though not for misogynistic reasons. This time they aren’t after “our women,” they’re after our jobs.
From accounting to zoo-keeping, human careers are increasingly being “aided” by A.I., and not just in tasks that an ATM could perform. By the way, how many bank tellers do you see inside your local bank, and how many teller windows are vacant?
For decades we’ve programmed machines to make tedious calculations we used to scratch out on paper or a chalkboard. We didn’t always get it right, but we eventually learned how to do it. Along came the Hewlett-Packard hand held calculator and “POOF!” that ability drained right out of our brains. Few people now bother to calculate a 17 percent tip on a $52.93 restaurant tab. Why calculate when your phone will do it for you?
We’re in an awkward time in human/A.I. relations. We hear SkyNet in Terminator movies, saying “Primates evolve over millions of years. I evolve in seconds. And I am here. In exactly four minutes, I will be everywhere.” Playing on the next movie screen is “I, Robot” in which intelligent, helpful machines are governed by three immutable laws. It’s a great system, until the central A.I. goes psychopathic.
IBM used the motto, “Machines should work, people should think.” Today that might be reframed as, “Machines should work, machines should also think.”
What does that leave for us to do?
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com says not to worry. Eventually over-regulation will set in. As English humorist Terry Pratchett wrote, “Real stupidity beats artificial intelligence every time.”
