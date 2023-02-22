We live in the Age of Communication. With a few keystrokes and remembering to hit send, we can impart whatever comes to mind, be it fair, foul, true, false, or utterly nuts, to nearly anyone or everyone.
There are many ways to miscommunicate (fail to state one’s mind clearly) or malcommunicate (a word I just made up, meaning to clearly state one’s mind, which is wallowing in the gutter) in the cybersphere. In the realm of vocal dialogue, that thing we do when we speak with others, there are similar pitfalls, some we fall into by habit, others that are intended to dis another person.
The Merriam Webster Dictionary defines “mansplaining” as “to explain something to a woman in a condescending way that assumes she has no knowledge about the topic.” It is dismissive of the other person, usually a woman, and may be habitual or intentional. Either way, they sound the same to the listener. For example:
Jane: “Abraham Lincoln was the best president ever.”
Dan: “Actually, George Washington was the best president ever.”
Both statements are personal points of view, but Dan’s retort goes beyond a difference of opinion. Rephrased, it’s Dan Ackroyd’s punch line in the early days of Saturday Night Live’s “Point/Counterpoint” parody, “Jane, you ignorant slut!”
Beginning a sentence with “actually” is often a tip-off that what follows is mansplaining. “Actually” gives the first speaker’s comment no weight at all. It says, “What you just said is false.” It connotes that she lacks intelligence or education. Let’s replay the conversation, filling in the missing words:
Jane: “Abraham Lincoln was the best president ever.”
Dan: “Actually, George Washington was the best president ever, as you would know if you had more thoroughly studied American history or simply paid attention in class, rather than wasting your time knitting, cooking or whatever you women do to so muddle your reasoning powers as to think that George Washington was not the best president ever. All other sentient beings, including some dogs, are certain that our first president was the best, now and forever. Jane, you ignorant slut.”
That’s a lot of meaning packed into a seemingly harmless word. Without “actually,” Dan’s response, “George Washington was the best president ever,” is just an opinion. Jane might have replied, “Well, Dan, we disagree, but at least we agree that Warren G. Harding was not the best president ever.”
Men can mansplain without saying “actually.” One woman wrote, “A man told me what a baby feels like in the womb to the mother and to the people touching
it from the outside. I am pregnant with my second child.” Another woman wrote that a man told her how to turn a kayak, just after she completed a 200-mile paddle.
Maybe we mansplainers are paddling against the current.
