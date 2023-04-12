Abundant Grace Coastside Worker wrapped up its “Step Up for the Homeless” fundraiser that took place over the month of March. Seventy-seven people signed up and logged their exercise and raised $21,000 for the organization’s workforce development programming on behalf of the local homeless community.
The organization hosted an after-party on Saturday at the Abundant Grace facility on Kelly Avenue in Half Moon Bay.
