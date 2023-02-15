Toward the end of her sophomore year at Claremont McKenna College, Daniela Corona decided to take the LSAT and apply to law school.
Toward the end of her sophomore year at Claremont McKenna College, Daniela Corona decided to take the LSAT and apply to law school.
“I realized a lot of the jobs I was interested in required a law degree in some shape or form,” she said.
Corona had a full tuition scholarship, worked part time and lived on a tight budget. Winning a scholarship last year from the local branch of the American Association of University Women allowed her to move forward with her education plans.
“Anything that isn’t tuition or related to school, I’m covering on my own,” said Corona. “I used a little bit of the AAUW scholarship to supplement myself, and then the rest of it was used to get ready to apply for and take the LSAT.”
Unlike a lot of other scholarships, AAUW scholarships are specifically available to students entering their junior or senior year of college. Female graduates of Half Moon Bay High School and Pescadero High School are invited to apply.
“We kind of look at the whole student,” said Sheila Spieller, an AAUW member who helps administer the scholarship program. A blind jury of five AAUW members considers applicants’ academic performance, extracurricular activities, volunteer work, internships and any other contributions to the broader community.
“We also look at what other resources they’re receiving,” said Spieller. “And then if they’re working while they’re in college.”
Spieller said the most important part of an applicant’s dossier is the personal essay. “They write about the struggles that they’ve had growing up and the struggles that they have now, especially with the pandemic and everything,” said Spieller. “We’ve had quite a few recipients who are the first generation in their family going to college.”
Every year since 1973, the local AAUW has awarded three to five scholarships. Spieller was pleased to announce that the amount of award money will increase this year. Recipients are able to use the money for a variety of purposes.
“Three years ago, I know we had a young woman at Berkeley, and she wanted money for food because she didn’t really like going to the food bank to get her food,” said Spieller. “Another woman was going to make a film and wanted to use the funds to do that.”
Applicants must be entering their junior or senior year at an accredited university or college during the 2023-24 academic year. To request an application form, contact Sheila Spieller at sheilamspieller@gmail.com or (650) 888-1392. The deadline is March 27, and successful applicants will be notified during the first or second week of May.
Now in her senior year of college, Corona has been accepted to law school at American University in Washington, D.C.
“I’m really grateful for my hometown support,” she said.
April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.
