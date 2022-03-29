Colorful masks adorned the faces of local supporters of the Half Moon Bay branch of the American Association of University Women, in a twist on the collective experience of mask mandates due to COVID-19. The Masked Bash, held on Thursday at the Coastal Repertory Theatre was a lively event with wine, food and a silent auction.
People mingled with their drinks and food before a special opportunity to watch the final dress rehearsal of the theater's latest production, “The Cemetery Club,” which opened over the weekend. The event raised $4,500 which will go to scholarships for Coastside women, and programs like Speech Trek and STEM camp for girls.
