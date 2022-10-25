When AAUW’s Half Moon Bay branch was asked to write for this Seniors page, several members were bewildered. Yes, we have many senior members, but the American Association of University Women is a multigenerational organization. Our newest member is enrolled at College of San Mateo and not yet legally allowed to drink. Our “cherished elders” not only founded the branch back in 1967 as women already established in their careers, their active participation spans 55 years. You do the math.
Here are a few ways that AAUW embraces and bridges that cultural, historical, generational gap.
▸ Mentoring: The branch has an annual scholarship program for women graduates from Half Moon Bay High School, entering their junior or senior year of college. This year, five students received $2,000 and the bonus gift of two mentors, one with a similar career path and one who has successfully retired from the workforce. Spearheaded and masterfully formulated by member Cynthia Chin-Lee, each student meets monthly with their mentors virtually, in person or by a low-tech phone call. It’s great to have input from someone who can speak from personal and professional experience.
▸Smart work life: AAUW.org also offers an online course, “Work Smart and Start Smart,” a free program that gives tools for successful salary negotiation. https://www.aauw.org/resources/programs/salary/
▸Pay gap legislation: AAUW continues to work assiduously for pay equity. A phrase bandied about by economists, it strikes home when retired and on a fixed income. Through research from AAUW National and information taken from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, retired women have five distinct disadvantages, all stemming from pay inequality.
First, the gender wage gap results in a wealth gap. Women are paid less than men from the day they enter the workforce, and the gap increases over time, resulting in lower lifetime earnings. Research shows that a 20-year-old woman, just starting full-time, year-round work today, stands to lose $406,760 over a 40-year career compared to her male counterpart.
Second, women are less likely to work in jobs that offer retirement benefits. Women are more likely than men to work in low-wage jobs; they make up about two-thirds of the minimum-wage workforce. And they are not as well represented in the highest-paying fields. Research shows that companies with high-wage employees are more likely to offer retirement savings plans, such as matching 401(k)s, as well as defined-benefit pensions.
Third, caregiving affects women’s work patterns. The responsibility for raising children and caring for older relatives disproportionately falls to women and this affects their work schedules. Women spend, on average, 12 years less in the workforce than men. What’s more, women are more likely to work part time. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24 percent of employed women worked part time in 2017 — or less than 35 hours per week. By comparison, 12 percent of employed men worked part time in 2017.
This all adds up to a smaller Social Security check. Lower lifetime earnings mean that women have paid less into Social Security and therefore get a lower level of benefits when they begin to collect. In 2018, the average monthly Social Security income was $1,626.92 for men and $1,297.22 for women. And women depend on these checks more than men do. For unmarried women, including widows, 65 and older, Social Security makes up 45 percent of their total income, compared to 32 percent for unmarried older men. And 48 percent of all older unmarried women receiving Social Security benefits relied on those checks for 90 percent or more of their total income.
Lastly, women have a longer life expectancy. Compounding the problem is the fact that women in the U.S. live about five years longer than men, according to the Centers for Disease Control. After couples reach age 64, two-thirds of the women will outlive their husbands by almost 12 years. What’s more, during that time, women are more likely to have higher health care expenses. Women age 63 and up are projected to spend 30 percent more on health care in retirement than men, according to a study by HealthView Services.
▸Monthly meetings to stay engaged: There are many nonprofits here on the Coastside, all doing extraordinary work to improve the quality and fiber of life, keeping us engaged and involved. AAUW has many groups that gather for breakfast, fellowship, exercise, book discussion and foreign policy debate.
One offering open to all is AAUW’s monthly membership meeting, featuring a guest speaker. It’s great to have an education but essential to keep those “little gray cells” engaged, as Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot would say.
At 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, at the Half Moon Bay Library, the featured speaker will be retired lawyer Barbara Creed to lead a discussion of upcoming Supreme Court cases. Through her popular interactive discussion about cases pending, Creed will help us gain an understanding of how the court does its work and an appreciation for the complexities of the cases it handles.
Three cases will be chosen from those under consideration by the court this term. Creed will explain the facts and issues involved in each case and lead a discussion. Afterward, we’ll vote on how participants feel the court should decide each case.
Peggy Rozhon is the president of the Half Moon Bay AAUW branch and notes there's an active AAUW branch in Pacifica too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.