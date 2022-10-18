The Half Moon Bay branch of the American Association of University Women focuses primarily on providing scholarships to local students and other programs to support the education of women. A journey to meet nomads in Mongolia and address “period poverty” might seem distant from this mission, but for two members of the local branch the trip had a direct connection to their efforts in Half Moon Bay.
In 2019 AAUW California put out a call for members to help gather materials for feminine hygiene kits and bring them to the group’s annual convention the following year. Contributions from around the state would be gathered and donated to an organization called Days for Girls whose mission is to “transform periods into pathways” by supporting menstrual equity, health and dignity around the world.
Members of AAUW in Half Moon Bay planned on participating in the effort but the convention was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two members, Vivian Costello and Karen Hume, got the idea of forming an interest group within the branch so they could continue working on the kits and donate them directly. About 20 women from the branch joined and continue to meet biweekly at the Half Moon Bay Library to work on the kits.
The kits consist of a colorful carrying bag filled with washable and reusable hygiene products along with amenities such as a bar of soap, extra underwear and a washcloth. Days for Girls provides exacting specifications to guide contributors. Their resources include sewing patterns and guidelines about colors and prints of materials used for the kits in order to avoid cultural misunderstandings. The organization even holds a patent on the design of the innovative kits that girls can carry around without drawing attention to themselves.
The connection between feminine hygiene kits and supporting education for women becomes clear when you realize that in many places around the globe girls cannot attend school while menstruating because they lack hygiene products or because there are rules prohibiting them from participating in everyday activities during their period.
Peggy Rozhon, president of Half Moon Bay AAUW, said it makes perfect sense for the group to contribute to Days for Girls because the kits they deliver keep girls in school.
“These girls can’t just go to CVS for products, and they might not have facilities for throwing away disposables,” she said.
Rozhon described the group’s work as a cottage industry with the labor divided among the tasks of cutting fabric, ironing, tracing patterns and operating the sewing machines and sergers made available by the library.
When production reaches about 100 kits, members box them for shipping to their recipients. The first deliveries went out to Rwanda, Beirut and Ukraine.
When Wendy Brewer Lama, another local AAUW member, began planning a trip with her ecotourism company Karma Quest, she proposed bringing kits to nomadic women in western Mongolia. Working in partnership with a healthcare foundation, the expedition reached the nomads’ encampment far off the beaten track and spent three days distributing menstruation kits, providing instruction on their use, and offering general health screening.
Allene Zanger, another AAUW member, joined the journey to Asia and wrote back to Half Moon Bay in September.
“We delivered the first set of menstrual kits to nomadic women,” she wrote. “The students live in dormitories while they are in school. The girls will receive their kits when they return home. Their mothers are excited to be able to give them the kits and explain how they are to be used,” Zanger said.
