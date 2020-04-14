“I bet you’re really reconsidering those ugly dandelion weeds in your lawn right about now, huh? Well, they are medicine, and in a time like this, they can be helpful.”
As a standing rule, I enjoy berating my older sister a little with strident, eco-terrorist statements like this.
Vanessa loves getting flowers, kind of enjoys gardens (from a distance) and may or may not water her lemon tree from time to time. She’s definitely not the gardener in the family. A nature activity for her is going to the farmers market and buying really good salsa and chips. Once, when I was having a particularly hard time, I asked her to please just walk with me at Purisima Redwoods and just let me cry. As I sat there under my favorite redwood tree, head in my hands sobbing, I glanced up and she was looking around with a face of, maybe not disgust, but definitely confusion. Or something adjacent to confusion. Her genuine disinterest in being in the most amazingly beautiful place made me laugh so hard that I stopped my crying. I went from being sad to just laughing at her.
Vanessa is a really good sister, but she’s not exactly a nature enthusiast.
With about a month down of this shelter-in-place living, I’m noticing more and more the outcry from friends, family and community members (on social media) longing for freedom and the chance to be out in nature. There’s nothing like being forced to stay home to make you really, really want to go out.
So, here’s my antidote. Take it or leave it, but you may find that doing this exercise makes you feel a little more grounded, a little less out of the fray, and a lot more appreciative of our earth and the access we normally have to it.
Here it is: Pick one plant.
That’s it. Just go outside to your immediate area and find just one plant. A big tree, a tiny weed in the crack of the sidewalk, an overgrown thorny bush. It doesn’t matter. Focus on just one plant.
Look at it. Study its form, colors, texture, movement. What has it been doing? Is it scarred or bent from a wind storm? Is it flowering and in full growth? Is it newly sprouted, reaching for light? Can you tell if someone has tried to train it, prune it, pick it?
Spend some time in relaxed observation and see what sparks interest for you with this plant. Maybe jot down some notes or try to sketch it. Research what it is, if it has medicinal properties or where it originated from. It’s your neighbor now, and maybe has been for a long time. Get to know your plant and properly introduce yourself.
Each plant has a story to tell, most being incredibly interesting, bringing us along with it to other parts of the world. Observing a plant’s quiet but constant growth feels good in the mind and body. And who knows, it might just be a little medicine when we need it the most.
Jennifer Lee Segale owns the Half Moon Bay shop Garden Apothecary and the farm and landscape design company Wildflower Farms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.