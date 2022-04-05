April is the best month of the year, because spring is the best season and April in squarely in spring, unlike those half-in, half-out months, March and June. May’s pretty good, too, but here’s why April is the best.
April is a month of rebirth, with the hills bright green and the wildflowers in bloom. April has more daylight than March, but not so much that everything turns brownish gray. Temperatures rise, but not so much that you have to run the air conditioner. April is as close to Eden as we get.
On the Coastside we resume two of our best traditions in April. Our farmers markets are in their 20th year of farm-to-table goodness. “Make It Main Street,” our weekly Thursday afternoon outdoor (mostly) music, poetry and arts festival, is in its second year and is co-sponsored by the Coastal Literary Arts Movement, to which I give a blatantly self-serving shout-out.
Speaking of poetry, T.S. Eliot dissed April in the first line of his epic poem “The Waste Land,” claiming “April is the cruelest month.” Oh, really, Mr. Eliot? April begins with a prankster holiday, April Fools, but the mischief is rarely “cruel.”
How could a month be cruel that celebrates these holidays:
t National Beer Day, April 7, the anniversary of the Cullen-Harrison Act, which decriminalized beer during Prohibition;
t National Pet Day, April 11, and National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, April 30;
t National Velociraptor Awareness Day, April 18, immediately followed by National Garlic Day, April 19 (perhaps to ward off the velociraptors);
t National Blueberry Pie Day, April 27;
t The dynamic duo of ecology holidays: Earth Day, April 22, and Arbor Day, April 29.
April is optimistic, despite the taxing April 15 doldrums. It is a month of planning and promise, anticipating June weddings, May graduations, and summer vacations, which don’t always live up to the hype.
This year April includes major holidays of the Abrahamic religions, Passover, Easter and Ramadan, which in other years float around the calendar.
You may be thinking, “Isn’t Christmas better than Easter?” In terms of the traditions, music, and economic boost, yes, Christmas is better than Easter. But bear in mind that Christmas takes place very near the winter solstice, the “shortest day.” In most years, it’s a great time for skiing but little else. It is always the worst month for air travel, outdoor events and seeing the sun.
I was taught as a child that Easter is the main holiday for Christians because it marks the difference between, “Wasn’t he a great guy?” and “He is risen!” The Christian journey was beginning, not ending.
April is a month to put away the long johns, but not yet break out the Bermuda shorts. It’s time to start enjoying fresh, local produce, but not yet the sweet corn on the cob.
We are beginning to see the end of our two-year pandemic nightmare. How fitting that it’s in April, nature’s month of renewal, and ours, too, if we make it so.
April is great! If T.S. Eliot disagrees, Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com says, “T.S., Eliot!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.