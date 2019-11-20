  1. Home
Two Screenings of “A Plastic Ocean” have been rescheduled to Friday afternoon. The first will be at Senior Coastsiders at 3 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. showing at the Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows Hall.

The film documents the effects of a growing plastic problem in oceans around the world while showing new technologies and efforts on the part of governments and individuals to combat the problem. It has seen success worldwide, selected for international film festivals, including the Smithsonian Institution and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

There will be a discussion led by San Francisco State University film professor Jenny Lau after each screening.

