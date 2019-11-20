Two Screenings of “A Plastic Ocean” have been rescheduled to Friday afternoon. The first will be at Senior Coastsiders at 3 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. showing at the Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows Hall.
The film documents the effects of a growing plastic problem in oceans around the world while showing new technologies and efforts on the part of governments and individuals to combat the problem. It has seen success worldwide, selected for international film festivals, including the Smithsonian Institution and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
There will be a discussion led by San Francisco State University film professor Jenny Lau after each screening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.