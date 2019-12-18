Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Half Moon Bay High School will host a special tradition for many families on the Coastside. The dance event “Noche en Mexico” is backed by the rich mariachi music performed by Ayudando Latinos A Soñar’s Mariachi Media Luna youth group.
The event also features vibrant performances of the regional Mexican dances by Ballet Folklorico Tonantzin. The performance showcases talent from local youth under the direction of Zenon Barron, of Tonantzin, and Rigo Campos, of Mariachi Media Luna.
Tickets go for $10 and directly benefit ALAS, a nonprofit founded in 2011 dedicated to preserving and demonstrating Latino culture and arts on the Coastside. Each year this performance fundraiser also provides direct funds to support ALAS’s ongoing cultural arts and educational programs.
