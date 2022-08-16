Families used to use “swear jars” to dissuade cursing. The penalty was a quarter per curse word, deposited in a glass jar, so over time we could see the jar fill up.
My long-suffering wife and I got married in 1976 (before she started suffering) and, being a year from starting law school or becoming a registered nurse, our frequency of swearing quickly rose to that of our professions. We might have retired our mortgage debt by now if we had kept feeding our swear jar.
We all share a different kind of mortgage, a national debt of $31 trillion. Putting that number in perspective, it is $77.50 for each star in the Milky Way galaxy, if the European Space Agency’s estimate of up to 400 billion stars in the galaxy is right. A less lofty comparison, it’s $120,000 per American adult. That’s 3.5 times the median adult income in 2020. Few can just whip out our checkbooks and pay our share.
As yet another public service, QuipTide suggests modern versions of swear jars to dissuade antisocial behaviors:
• Yelling in restaurants. Have you noticed that some people “talk” at the top of their lungs in restaurants, whether or not the ambient noise is loud? This makes everyone else speak more loudly to be heard by others at their tables. The outcome is M.A.D., mutually assured disruption, in which no one can make out what anyone is saying. The penalty: 10 times the tax on the offender’s bill.
• Obnoxious telemarketing. If you can’t beat ’em, license ’em. Companies using robo-calls to sell their services or products could do so for an annual license of $100,000, with a surcharge of $10 per number called that is on the don’t-call list, and $20 for each call made before 7:30 a.m. or after 7:30 p.m. in the recipient’s time zone. Only American residents would be eligible for licensing, to make enforcement easier.
• Driving “sideshows.” If a security cam records the license plate of a car participating in a sideshow on a public street, the car’s owner is assessed a civil fine of $750, on top of whatever criminal penalty also applies.
• Speaking of vehicles, people who park in the spots reserved for those with disabilities, and don’t display a valid placard, will be assessed $250 per infraction. People who have disability placards can become bounty hunters, taking photographs showing date/time stamps, locations, and offenders’ license plates. The first bounty hunter to turn in photos of an infraction will receive one-fifth of the assessment.
• Parents of children caught bullying other children, as determined by school officials, at school or school-sponsored events would be fined $500 per incident, plus the cost of the victim’s medical care. They and the bullies would also be required to attend a one-hour anti-bullying class.
I figure that in about three years we’ll have the national debt paid off. Then we’ll need to start fining lawmakers who try to put us back in debt.
