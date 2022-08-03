I regret that I did not win the lottery this past weekend. Neither did you, unless you are the winner of the whole pot, who bought the ticket in Des Plaines, Ill.
We don’t know if anyone in Des Plaines reads QuipTide, though everyone should. I can thus say without giving offense to the suddenly happier Illinois town of 58,316 that it has a weird name.
I don’t call Des Plaines “weird” out of francophobia. In fact, I have liked and admired many French people, real and imaginary. The cast of the 2012 film version of “Les Miserables” has been commended for their performances, especially Wolverine in the role of Jean Valjean, Catwoman as Fantine, and Jor-El from “Man of Steel” as Javert, though I’m glad “Man of Steel” wasn’t a musical.
Then there’s the French Chef, who wasn’t French, any more than TV’s Swedish Chef speaks the King’s Swedish. The French Chef taught America how to cook, whereas the Swedish Chef couldn’t find a meatball in an Ikea. The Marquis de Lafayette, the Revolutionary War patriot, really was French and became an unadopted “son” of George Washington, French accent and all. This balances out the linguistic imbalance of Jean-Luc Picard’s British accent.
I cannot hear “Des Plaines” (in English, “the plain”), without remembering Hervé Villechaize, the French actor who played Tattoo in the original version of Fantasy Island, running up the watchtower to announce, “Ze plane, ze plane!” to everyone who could already hear the plane coming. Neither a flat parcel of land nor a redundant flight announcement does justice to a town of 58,316.
If the lottery windfall were shared equally by everyone in Des Plaines, they’d each be presented with $22,926 and change. This would make nearly everyone marginally happier, with one notable dissenter. Leaving taxes aside, as if one could, that’s about 40 percent of a year’s tuition at Stanford. As a USF grad I’m allowed to use imprecise terms such as “and change” and “about 40 percent” rather the real amount and “41.32821372559623007 percent.”
Nearly $23,000 (see, I did it again) is nothing to sneeze at, especially if your mask is off. It’s not enough to buy a new car or make a 10 percent down payment on a Coastside house.
Imagine finding an envelope on the street with $23,000 in cash and a note saying, “I don’t need this money. Use it however you see fit.” What would you do with it? Give half to a local charity? (If so, I can suggest one.) Retire your credit card debts or pay down your mortgage? Take a vacation tour of all Major League Baseball parks before the season ends?
Now multiply $23,000 by 58,316. You couldn’t live long enough to spend that much on baseball, even with beer costing $16 a cup.
We can’t all win a big lottery, but we can all leave a legacy. The best ones are examples, not cash.
