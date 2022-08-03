regret that I did not win the lottery this past weekend. Neither did you, unless you are the winner of the whole pot, who bought the ticket in Des Plaines, Ill. 

We don’t know if anyone in Des Plaines reads QuipTide, though everyone should. I can thus say without giving offense to the suddenly happier Illinois town of 58,316 that it has a weird name.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories