Lawyers are like Kleenex, when you need one your need is desperate. At other times you’d prefer they sit in a box somewhere. We lawyers don’t hold the highest esteem, even among ourselves. Woodrow Wilson quipped, “I used to be a lawyer, but now I am a reformed character.”
Each year the Daily Journal, a newspaper about and for California lawyers, selects its “Top 100 Lawyers in California.” To no one’s surprise, Joe Cotchett was among them. To everyone’s surprise, so was I.
I guess it depends on how you define “Top.” In every way, Joe would meet the definition, not just as a lawyer, but as a friend of the Coastside, preserver of historic buildings and philanthropist. I’m certainly not one of the Top best-known attorneys, nor Top highest paid, nor Top snappiest dressers. I hope I’m THE Top lawyer who is also an unpaid weekly humor columnist. Now that’s a distinction!
Who belongs at the Top? I think I’ve learned who is the Most Popular lawyer in California. She’s tall, at times, occasionally biracial, and fictional. I refer, of course, to She-Hulk, Attorney at Law, more formally known as Jennifer Walters, Esq., in the Disney+ series. Hey, if Perry Mason can be “real,” why can’t she? Both shows depict what happens in a courtroom with equal accuracy.
The Hulkess has a totally credible backstory. Injured in a car accident, along with her cousin Bruce Banner, Walters’ and Banner’s blood mixed, turning Walters into a compact model of the green giant, though not the jolly one that sells frozen peas. She can start or stop Hulking at will, a handy feature to emphasize a point to a jury.
Kids, don’t try this at home! Mixing blood with a cousin is illegal in 30 states, and besides, ew.
As compelling as actress Tatiana Maslany may be, the title isn’t “Jen Walters, Attorney at Law.” It’s She-Hulk who gets “Top” billing. One might assume that this is too limiting a clientele, but with superhumans multiplying on the big and small screens like mosquitoes, She-Hulk should have no shortage of business.
It’s comforting to know that the extremely enabled may be finding a way to resolve their endless conflicts that doesn’t involve destroying a major city. How can people/beings so advanced be such morons? It’s always fight, fight, fight, like on the Itchy & Scratchy Show, though with less bloodshed. When the Stupor-heroes run low on villains to fight, they fight each other: Batman vs. Superman, Captain America: Civil War, nearly any X-Men film.
Now there’s a kinder, gentler way to resolve heroic disputes. Just as we mere mortals turned away from trial by combat some centuries back, movie heroes can set better examples by duking it out in court.
Who knows, they might even rescue the reputation of the legal profession.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com hastens to note that he has never seen Half Moon Bay attorney Jenny Walter (without the 's') of Hedger & Walter LLP become a green rage giant. Not that it couldn’t happen.
