Lawyers are like Kleenex, when you need one your need is desperate. At other times you’d prefer they sit in a box somewhere. We lawyers don’t hold the highest esteem, even among ourselves. Woodrow Wilson quipped, “I used to be a lawyer, but now I am a reformed character.”

Each year the Daily Journal, a newspaper about and for California lawyers, selects its “Top 100 Lawyers in California.” To no one’s surprise, Joe Cotchett was among them. To everyone’s surprise, so was I.

