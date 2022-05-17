I’ll always remember 1972. Fifty years later, three events from that year stand out: the Watergate break-in, my graduation from high school in Albuquerque and relocation to college in San Francisco, and one movie: “The Godfather.”
When I met the Corleone clan my first impression was a consciousness of the importance of family. I had taken a date to the movie — not a romantic comedy, as it turned out — and my parents were sitting two rows behind me, ensuring that all the drama would be on the big screen. I was as aware of Pop’s and Mom’s eyes focused like lasers on the back of my head as I was of the film, and my date’s uneasiness at its subject matter. I recall her asking, “Are you Italians really like that?”
Yes, there were lasers in 1972, though not many. Thanks for asking.
I didn’t like “The Godfather” on my first viewing. It negatively stereotyped Italians, and I as yet had no concept of an anti-hero. People were good or bad: Lone Ranger or bank robber, Superman or Luthor, Rosa Parks or George Wallace.
I still get the lowest possible ranking for flexibility and the highest for creativity on psychology tests, though I’m learning to bend a little. After many viewings of “The Godfather” and its Part II, I began to understand that Vito and Michael were protecting their family, though in a more violent way than slapping an ungentlemanly host at the 2022 Academy Awards. “The Godfather” and “King Richard” won Best Actor Oscars. Brando’s and Will Smith’s speeches were both, um, “memorable” in that Brando didn’t give one and Smith may wish he hadn’t.
The Corleone famiglia weren’t stereotypes, they were archetypes, admirable in some respects, heinous in others, but dedicated to their principles. Let’s allow them to speak for themselves, machismo and all:
Vito:
“A man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man.”
“Friendship is everything. Friendship is more than talent. It is more than the government. It is almost the equal of family.”
“Lawyers can steal more money with a briefcase than a thousand men with guns and masks.”
“We are all honorable men here, we do not have to give each other assurances as if we were lawyers.”
“I have learned more from the streets than in any classroom.”
Michael:
“Never hate your enemies. It affects your judgment.”
Tom Hagen:
“Italians have a little joke, that the world is so hard a man must have two fathers to look after him, and that’s why they have godfathers.”
“The Godfather” wasn’t life-changing for me. Watergate had a greater impact on many of us because it created a skepticism toward our government that remains with us. The graduation from high school and move away from everything familiar proved to be much more impactful. Everything would have been different: family, friends, city and job.
Oh, and no QuipTide.
Every time louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com tries to stop watching “The Godfather” movies, they pull him back in.
