The spooky ritual is nearly upon us — a day when people of all sizes pretend not to be themselves, hiding their true identities while promising rewards or threatening punishments. No, it isn’t Election Day, it’s Halloween, though the description is equally apt.

Many Halloween costumes are based on horror tales and films about monsters. The letter “G” seems to be a favorite among monsters: gargoyle, ghost, ghoul, gnome, goblin, Godzilla, gremlin, griffin, Grinch and even furry Grover from Sesame Street, where the monsters aren’t evil, just different, and the scariest character’s shriek is “Vun! Two! Three! Ah-ah-ah ah.”

