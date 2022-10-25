The spooky ritual is nearly upon us — a day when people of all sizes pretend not to be themselves, hiding their true identities while promising rewards or threatening punishments. No, it isn’t Election Day, it’s Halloween, though the description is equally apt.
Many Halloween costumes are based on horror tales and films about monsters. The letter “G” seems to be a favorite among monsters: gargoyle, ghost, ghoul, gnome, goblin, Godzilla, gremlin, griffin, Grinch and even furry Grover from Sesame Street, where the monsters aren’t evil, just different, and the scariest character’s shriek is “Vun! Two! Three! Ah-ah-ah ah.”
Halloween isn’t just about costumes. The Eve of All Hallows is for spooky places, too: the mummy’s tomb, the witches’ den, Skull Island, Transylvania, and the haunted mansion. Oh, and don’t forget outer space, as in the documentary “X from Outer Space,” in which alien spores hitch a ride on a Japanese spaceship, growing to gargantuan size by absorbing all power sources, then wreaking havoc across Tokyo.
By the way, is anything other than havoc ever wreaked?
There is one realm of utter darkness that is too frightening to depict, a hiding place where ostensibly benevolent elixirs camouflage their vile, hidden purposes in incredibly small print on warnings longer than a three-item purchase receipt at a CVS pharmacy.
It is the medicine cabinet. (At this point the reader may scream in horror if no children are present.)
If these potions aren’t maleficent, why do their names sound villainous? From Avycaz to Zarxio, prescription names could as easily be used as Dungeons and Dragons baddies.
Medicinals are scary if you read the lists of their side effects. Some examples with my comments (in parentheses):
• Buspar: confusion, numbness, tingling, pain, or weakness in the hands or feet, skin rash or hives, uncontrolled movements of the body.
• Celebrex: gas or bloating, sore throat, constipation, dizziness.
• Levothroid: headache, vomiting, diarrhea, fever.
• Septra: severe stomach pain, diarrhea that is watery or bloody (Yuck!) yellowing of your skin or eyes, a seizure, new or unusual joint pain, increased or decreased urination. (Hey, make up your mind!)
• Lamia: hives, fever, swollen glands, painful sores in or around your eyes or mouth, difficulty breathing, swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat. (In other words, not something you start taking the day of the Senior Prom.)
•Rhinocort: sore throat, cough, sneezing, nosebleeds, sores or white patches inside or around your nose, or pain, swelling, burning, itching, or irritation around your nose.
• AcipHex (This one even says “Hex.”) Bloating or swelling of the face, arms, hands, lower legs, or feet, dark urine, light-colored stools (The horror!), painful or difficult urination, vomiting.
• Valtrex (What could be scary about “T. Rex”?): Nausea, stomach pain, headache, or dizziness, confusion, agitation, hallucinations, red or pink urine, little or no urination, stomach pain, bloody diarrhea, vomiting.
To summarize, medications can, rarely, cause scary bodily emissions of unusual frequency and/or color. That’s why they have evil-sounding names.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com is not a doctor and doesn’t play one on TV. Never rely on unpaid humor columnists for medical advice. Ah-ah-ah-ah.
