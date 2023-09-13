San Francisco remains a magical place. If only we could get there.
Within the city, there is a vibrant web of public transportation options. The Municipal Railway can get one almost anywhere, or at least a few blocks from anywhere, if you remember to pull the rope to signal the next stop.
Everyone gripes about the Muni. The late Herb Caen called it the “Muniserable Railway.” I don’t know how often Caen actually rode a Muni bus. I imagine his laments were the usual ones: champagne not properly iced, misspellings in graffiti, that sort of First World thing that only paid humor columnists might notice.
Seriously, I loved reading Caen’s columns, especially his mini travelogues from exotic places. Coming from New Mexico to San Francisco, I thought I was already in an exotic place, and I suppose if I and a San Franciscan had swapped places, he would have found New Mexico as outlandish as I did the concept of an “ocean.”
I rode Muni quite often in my college days at the University of San Francisco. I didn’t have a car. Al Gore had not yet invented the Internet. There were several libraries at or near USF, but a ride downhill on the 5 McAllister bus line to the Main Library was my best chance to find what I needed.
In the 1970s, rides on the 5 McAllister (renamed the 5 Fulton) were educational: as if the United Nations Assembly was wearing torn blue jeans, and little else, and heading for Ocean Beach.
After law school in Berkeley, my first job was in San Francisco’s Financial District. I had to start my commuting career with my legal one, usually riding BART to San Francisco.
BART wasn’t an option once we moved to Half Moon Bay. I’ve been driving to the office nearly every workday and many weekends, my route depending on the fickle day-to-day accuracy of radio traffic reports. My Muni excursions have mostly been on the California Street cable car line, which goes from the foot of Market Street and ends at Van Ness. These trips aren’t for nostalgic “left my heart” moments. In the pre-COVID years I took our family cars for servicing a block away from the corner of California and Van Ness. With two cars in the family, it seemed as though I visited the shop at least once a month.
As with the 5 McAllister, the California Street cable car line is an education. The tourists have made my visits to Van Ness Avenue more enjoyable. The bell clangs, the brakes screech and the conductors and grip men (yes, there have been a few grip women) ply their unlicensed brand of stand-up comedy.
The riders are having an authentic experience on the only U.S. National Monument that moves, in awe that the clickety clack contraption doesn’t fall apart. They exit the cable car, showing reverence for the cars and the strong, funny, and clearly daft people who make the system work.
If you have to commute, San Francisco is still a great place to do it.
