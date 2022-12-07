Christmastime can be weeks of angst or joy. Often it’s both. At times, I wonder whether the angst or the joy is in the lead in the horse race that ends on Dec. 25.
Here’s a method to ease the angst and increase the joy — my seven simple steps to avoid holiday mayhem.
▸ Step 1. Determine whether it is actually December. Many people increase their holiday angst by shopping for presents weeks or even months before December. This only serves to stretch the angst over a longer period. Wait until your wrist watch or the evening news tells you that you are in the month of December, then start thinking about presents.
▸ Step 2. Procrastinate. You don’t want to work up a sweat immediately on Dec. 1, fixating on specific gifts for your loved ones and friends. Instead, start by identifying who your loved ones and friends are. They may have changed over the course of the year. Don’t waste your karmic energy on gift buying for people who have fallen off your radar.
▸ Step 3. Unless you are telepathic, don’t waste time thinking about what your loved ones and friends want to receive. Chances are you’ll get it wrong 80 percent of the time and will see your gift at next year‘s white elephant party. Think about what you would like to receive if you were in their age group and had interests similar to theirs. For example, don’t give Aunt Tilly the 80,000-piece Lego set that builds the entire San Diego Zoo.
▸ Step 4. Take a break. The first three steps can be exhausting, so it’s essential to keep some of your stamina for the later steps in the process. I highly recommend a hot toddy* outdoors, except in the rain or snow, which can turn it into a lukewarm toddy, and who wants that?
▸ Step 5. Shop globally, buy locally. Unless you are one of the gifted artisans who can actually make a gift, start looking online for the gifts that you came up with in Step 3. Find the fewest shops, or “shoppes” if you’re feeling Dickensian, that carry the greatest number of presents on your list. Call the closest shops, ask if those items are in stock, and if the shopkeeper will hold them for you for a day that isn’t on a weekend. This also has the advantage of not making Jeff Bezos insanely wealthier than he already is.
▸ Step 7. Save money and energy selecting wrapping paper. Why fret about buying generic wrapping paper that won’t offend someone? Use your collection of issues of the Half Moon Bay Review — you do subscribe to the print edition, of course — and wrap your gifts with them.
Or, you could give everyone small-amount debit cards and send them by email.
* For those who aren’t familiar with hot toddies, Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com explains that they are made of hot water, whiskey or bourbon, honey and lemon. A cinnamon stick is optional. The amount of booze varies by the degree of the drinker’s holiday angst.
