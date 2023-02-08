A Fremont-based ensemble

A Fremont-based ensemble of musicians is bringing classical music to the Community United Methodist Church in Half Moon Bay on Saturday.

The Music at the Mission Chamber Players, a Fremont-based classical music ensemble, will offer a free concert, “Reflections,” at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Community United Methodist Church in Half Moon Bay. Among the performers are members of the San Francisco Symphony, along with former students of The Juilliard School and the Eastman School of Music. 

The program includes Beethoven’s Sonata No. 4 in C major for cello and piano, Astor Piazzolla’s “Le Grand Tango” for cello and piano, and Eldin Burton’s award-winning Sonatina for flute and piano. Likewise in the lineup is “The Great Indoors,” a new work by local composer and former CUMC choir director Mark Fish.

