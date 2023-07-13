So much has changed in the world, but the one thing that hasn’t is the importance of our own neighborhoods. These are the places we make our homes, where we know the streets by heart, and where people smile and wave based solely on the affection proximity brings.
On the following pages you’ll find a collection of the unique neighborhoods that make up the San Mateo County coast. You’ll find grand homes with sweeping views and more modest, yet no less important, communities tucked into the hillside. Some choose to live in the bustling busier towns of Half Moon Bay and Pacifica, while others prefer the rural tranquility offered in places like Loma Mar and La Honda.
We hope you enjoy this guide to the neighborhoods of the coast and hope you appreciate this beautiful place with ready access to some of nature’s most alluring scenery.
— Clay Lambert
Fairmont
Where: At the northern most end of Pacifica.
What’s special: The sweeping and magnificent ocean views are the first thing a traveler to the Fairmont neighborhood sees coming down Highway 1 from San Francisco. Many of the hillside homes boast excellent views as well.
Shopping nearby: A large shopping center is conveniently located at the top of the hill at Highway 35 where a new Safeway is currently being constructed.
Odds and ends: Fairmont Park is tucked neatly into the neighborhood and provides two big play structures for the little ones. There is also a basketball court and a short trail to push the stroller set around in.
Easy Access: Fairmont is a popular neighborhood for commuters with easy access to Interstate 280 from Hickey Boulevard.
Edgemar
Where: Tucked in between Fairmont and the Pacifica Manor neighborhoods.
What’s special: The famous Ocean Shore Railroad came through Pacifica, and Edgemar was its first stop in town.
Many of the homes in Edgemar are part of a large development from the 1940s but includes areas of newer homes and Coastside condos.
Staying active: The pocket Edgemar Park has a play structure for kids and a grassy area for a picnic or kicking a soccer ball.
Schools: Teachers have to compete for student attention with the sweeping ocean views from the playground of the Sunset Ridge Elementary School at the top of the neighborhood!
Pacific Manor
Where: In northern Pacifica, between the border of Daly City and Milagra Ridge.
Home sweet home: Rows of well-kept houses built in the '40s and '50s give the area a retro charm, but many homeowners have updated their dwellings to give them a distinctive modern look. The tree-lined streets serve as a cozy backdrop to many young families. Unique cliffside apartments give those residents some breathtaking ocean views.
Park it: The ridge in the heart of Pacifica is critical habitat to such species as the Redtail Hawk and the Mission Blue Butterfly. Milagra Ridge, part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area since 1987, was first used by the Ohlone and then claimed by Spanish settlers. In the 1940s, the U.S. Army built a gun battery on the ridge and later a Nike missle station. Remnants of these facilities can still be found. The park’s main access is from Sharp Park Road.
Shopping: The Pacific Manor shopping district includes grocery stores, hardware stores, fitness centers, pharmacies, gift shops, delis and cafes. Locals rave over Mazzetti’s Bakery, Columbo’s Deli and the ocean views at the Chit Chat Café.
Fairway Park
Where: Split on both sides of Highway 1 just north of Vallemar.
What’s special: Fairway Park is bordered by Mori Point to the south, the ocean to the west, Sharp Park Golf Course to the north, and wooded hills to the east. Residents are surrounded by nature, yet have easy access to the Highway 1 thoroughfare.
Batter Up!: The eastern section of the neighborhood is home to several of Pacifica’s Little League fields. The quaint facilities come alive on spring weekends when teams from all over come to play.
National Park: For nearly a century, Mori Point served as a haven for settlers, travelers and bootleggers and diners. Today, after a generation of development battles, this spectacular 32-acre property serves as a haven for walkers and wildlife.
Vallemar
Where: In Pacifica, along Reina Del Mar Avenue just north of Rockaway Beach.
What’s special: A hidden enclave surrounded by open space, this distinct neighborhood is dominated by mature trees and the unique Calera Creek Park that runs through the center of the area.
Schools: Vallemar Elementary School serves between 500 and 600 students and is an anchor for the community. The popular Family Day and Buddy programs encourage partnerships throughout the school and a sense of family among students.
Odds and ends: Driving into Vallemar is to escape the hustle and bustle of surrounding areas. Though it has less conveniences than Linda Mar to the south, it makes up for it in charm. Those in the eastern part of the community tend to enjoy a few more sunny days than the foggier area closer to the ocean.
Sharp Park
Where: In Pacifica, just south of Pacific Manor.
What’s special: This large community boasts something for everyone. Golfers will enjoy the oceanside golf course which weaves its way through cypress forests and along the beach. Anglers can try their luck at the Pacifica fishing pier, which is one of the most popular in the state. The fishing is good and no license is required. And shoppers will find unique treasures along the charming Palmetto Avenue business district.
Odds and ends: The most famous house in Pacifica is actually a castle. Built in 1908 and now owned by Sam Mazza, this unique residence is rumored to be the site of police raids, bones buried in the garden, and parties that raised the roof. The building is open once a month for visitors.
Over the hill: While much of the Coastside may seem isolated, the Sharp Park neighborhood enjoys the convenience of a short cut to Silicon Valley, large shopping malls and the San Francisco Airport — all just about 15 minutes away over Sharp Park Boulevard.
Rockaway Beach
Where: The first thing that comes to mind when someone says Rockaway Beach might be the commercial strip west of Highway 1 at Fassler Avenue. But it also includes a vibrant community of homes east of the highway.
What’s special: Many consider the bustling blocks of business and hospitality west of the highway to be Pacifica’s de facto downtown. Every nook has a doorway worth exploring. And the beach itself is a destination in and of itself.
Dining: Some of the city’s most acclaimed eateries are here, including Nick’s Restaurant, Breakers, and A Grape In the Fog.
Odds and ends: On the eastern end of the neighborhood is Baquiano Trail, which climbs above the city to offer some of the most spectacular views in the area. It’s a moderately difficult 3.3-mile out and back, and worth every minute.
Pedro Point
Where: Just north of Devil’s Slide and west of Highway 1.
What’s special: The neighborhood clings to the steep slope of Pedro Point and is often sunny when neighbors to the south are shrouded in fog. Gorgeous views can be had in the uncrowded Pedro Point Headlands, which sits above the residential area. Access is from Highway 1 just south of the dense eucalyptus grove.
Shopping: Though a small neighborhood, it boasts some great restaurants and shopping including a hardware and grocery store and a very popular surf shop that sells and rents equipment.
Odds and Ends: Pedro Point is home to the hidden community of Shelter Cove. You can peer down to it from the bluffs, but access is for residents only. The historic Pedro Point Firehouse is home to many community events and classes and hosts a craft fair before the holidays.
Linda Mar/Park Pacifica
Where: Just north of Devil’s Slide and east of Highway 1 in Pacifica.
What’s special: One of the largest neighborhoods in Pacifica, it is also one of the most convenient with the Linda Mar Shopping Center, Crespi Shopping Center and Oddstad shopping area all nearby.
Parks: One of the most beloved parks in Pacifica is tucked into the back of Linda Mar. Frontierland Park is a hidden gem with extensive playgrounds, open space, BBQ areas and plenty of open space for casual gatherings or formal parties. The newly created Devil’s Slide Trail connects Pacifica to Montara via the old highway and boasts jaw-dropping views.
Surf’s Up: Linda Mar is probably most famous for the wide surf break at Linda Mar Beach. On sunny weekends expect to see hundreds of surfers of every skill level testing their luck from ‘boat docks’ in the south to ‘crespi’ in the north.
Schools: Beautiful Terra Nova High School makes its home in Linda Mar. About 1,250 students attend the school, which was built in 1961.
Montara
Where: Montara is the Coastside’s most northern community before the tunnels. Most homes are located just east of Highway 1, but a few cling to the cliffs above the Pacific or up on the foothills of Montara Mountain.
What’s special: Montara has a long tradition as one of the Coastside’s most closely knit communities. It is well known for neighborhood revelry on Halloween, when some streets are shut to traffic so kids and adults alike can get into the spirit. It is neighbors with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the beautiful McNee Ranch State Park. Skilled surfers will find uncrowded waves during much of the year.
Light me up: The Point Montara Lighthouse originally established in 1875 is still guiding sailors to this day. In 1980, part of the property was turned into a hostel and now hosts visitors from around the world.
Odds and ends: While the western side of little Montara is dominated by the beach, the eastern side has a distinctly rural feel with
several horse ranches along Sunshine Valley Road.
Moss Beach
Where: One of the Coastside’s most desirable addresses, Moss Beach is on both sides of Highway 1, between the Half Moon Bay Airport to the south and Montara to the north.
What’s special: The Fitzgerald Marine Reserve is the area’s premier attraction. At low tide, a hidden marine world is available for all to see, and the tidepools draw school children from across the Bay Area.
Park it: Locals are extremely proud of their neighborhood park. It has been transformed over the years, due largely to community efforts. It is now owned by the county and is in the process of renovation.
Odds and ends: Moss Beach is home to the area’s most well-equipped medical facility, Seton Medical Center Coastside. It also boasts some of the coast’s most breathtaking views. Sunshine Valley Road is a beautiful country road that connects the town to Montara.
Seal Cove
Where: It’s actually part of Moss Beach and just south of the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve.
What’s special: Seal Cove is a tight-knit and largely hidden community. Residents like to meet neighbors as they walk along Ocean Boulevard or the blufftops overlooking Ross’s Cove and Pillar Point. The neighboring open space is a runner's paradise and a great spot for whale watching.
Dining: The Moss Beach Distillery is the only place to eat in Seal Cove, and it comes with a ghost story. Keep your eyes peeled for the famed “Blue Lady” while you dine. The ocean-facing deck is a magical place to take in the sunset.
Odds and ends: Erosion is always at work in Seal Cove. It causes near continual work on Ocean Boulevard. Seal Cove is right next to Half Moon Bay Airport. That means visitors are likely to see stunt pilots doing their thing overhead. Walkers can also see the foundations of long-gone homes that were built on the west side of Ocean Boulevard and have since given way to the forces of nature.
Pillar Ridge
Where: On the west side of Half Moon Bay Airport, between Moss Beach and Princeton.
What’s special: Residents claim the Pillar Point bluffs as their backyard. One of two manufactured home communities on the coast, Pillar Ridge provides a rare bit of truly affordable housing on the Coastside. The community clubhouse offers a variety of programs all year long.
Child’s play: Pillar Ridge reverberates with the sound of children. There are homework programs in the clubhouse and there is a nice playground for the park’s kids.
Odds and ends: Pillar Ridge residents fought for a county rent control ordinance several years ago and their work was rewarded in 2004. If the kids like to tumble, Gymtowne is right down the street.
Clipper Ridge
Where: On the east side of Highway 1, north of El Granada.
What’s special: Clipper Ridge has many of the benefits of in-town living while still being part of the wilder natural backdrop of the Midcoast. There are sidewalks and manicured lawns while still being proximate to the undeveloped trails in Rancho Corral de Tierra, which is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.
For the kids: As if there isn’t enough to do with a national park as a backdrop, local kids have a well-maintained Clipper Ridge Park and playground.
Odds and ends: Clipper Ridge residents benefit from their central location. They are near Pillar Point Harbor, Mavericks and Princeton. The community is protected, in a way, by towering eucalyptus trees that separate Clipper Ridge from El Granada and by expansive Brussels sprouts fields to the north.
Princeton
Where: On the east side of Highway 1, north of El Granada.
What’s special: Clipper Ridge has many of the benefits of in-town living while still being part of the wilder natural backdrop of the Midcoast. There are sidewalks and manicured lawns while still being proximate to the undeveloped trails in Rancho Corral de Tierra, which is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.
For the kids: As if there isn’t enough to do with a national park as a backdrop, local kids have a well-maintained Clipper Ridge Park and playground.
Odds and ends: Clipper Ridge residents benefit from their central location. They are near Pillar Point Harbor, Mavericks and Princeton. The community is protected, in a way, by towering eucalyptus trees that separate Clipper Ridge from El Granada and by expansive Brussels sprouts fields to the north.
El Granada
Where: East of Highway 1, between Capistrano and Coronado roads.
What’s special: El Granada has its own town center, and its unusual street design fans out from there. Locals often meet at the post office. The neighborhood is the Coastside’s most densely populated area. There are two schools — El Granada Elementary School and the private Wilkinson School. Quarry Park is a hiker's paradise.
Odds and ends: The unusual concentric circle arrangement of El Granada streets was conceived by architect Daniel Burnham at the behest of the long-gone Ocean Shore Railroad. The railroad thought the seaside town would be a perfect destination for tourists from San Francisco. Many of the homes are perched high in the hills affording ocean views for many homeowners.
Hit the beach: When the tide is low, Surfer's Beach can be one of the most popular strips of sand on the Coastside and energetic hikers can head south on the sand for several miles — all the way down to the Ritz-Carlton on the right day. The surf break, locally known as the Jetty, offers easily accessible waves for both beginners and experts — depending on conditions. Kayakers can easily launch from the harbor and enjoy tours of calm waters or head out to the open ocean.
Miramar
Where: Miramar is south of Pillar Point Harbor and just north of Half Moon Bay. Spacious homes dot the landscape on either side of Highway 1.
What’s special: Mirada Road. It is unique on the coast, offering visitors and residents a leisurely stroll on a paved path, with the Pacific Ocean on one side and some of the coast’s most iconic businesses on the other. The Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society is one of the Bay Area’s most famous music venues and it benefits from an unforgettable location.
Dining: The Miramar Beach Restaurant offers a pianist and one of the area’s best views of the water. The Barn, situated on Highway 1, is the local hangout for burgers, fries and shakes.
Odds and ends: Things used to be different in Miramar. In the 1950s, Highway 1 hugged the waterline before wending back inland. The tourist traffic used to pass right by local businesses. Eventually, erosion caused highway planners to move the busy road inland and the character of Miramar changed forever. The eastern edge blends gracefully into the foothills.
Frenchmans Creek
Where: The neighborhood is east of the highway, across from Dunes Beach.
What’s special: It is a particularly tight-knit community, where neighbors all know one another. There is a community park, walking path and playground.
The creek: Frenchmans Creek forms a sort of southern boundary and its clean, clear water is a point of community pride. Flower farms to the south add a riot of color to the area in the spring.
Odds and ends: The noted artist Galen Wolf lived along Frenchmans Creek for four decades until his death in 1976. From there he worked on many paintings, including a federal commission that documented the landscapes of the coast. Old-timers also remember his brother, Fred, who lived in the area as well. Fred was a notable musician.
Sea Haven
Where: From Highway 1, turn east on Spindrift Way, just south of Frenchmans Creek.
What’s special: Sea Haven is a small community defined by well-kept homes on roads with nautical names. Spindrift Way curls into Spinnaker Lane, and Keel and Brig courts are in the mix as well. The neighborhood is tucked between open fields to the north and south, and sits gracefully under the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Neighborhood feel: Sea Haven has remained much the same even as the Coastside has grown around it. Some residents have lived in the community for many years.
Odds and ends: Sea Haven residents are among those who benefit from the extension of the Naomi Patridge Trail, a pedestrian walkway constructed on the west side of Highway 1.
Casa del Mar
Where: This is an enclave west of Highway 1, between Kehoe and Wave avenues.
What’s special: As its Spanish moniker suggests, this is a neighborhood of houses by the sea. There is access to one of the best walking trails anywhere — the California Coastal Trail. These are some of the most beach-accessible homes on the coast and informal trails lead to very uncrowded sections of Half Moon Bay Beach.
The frontage: One unique aspect of the neighborhood is the frontage road that runs to a half-mile and serves as a buffer of sorts from the traffic on Highway 1. Now the frontage is augmented by a walking trail into the heart of Half Moon Bay.
Odds and ends: Residents have easy access to the Coastal Trail and uncrowded sections of Half Moon Bay Beach. Watch equestrians, cyclists, and on occasion, whales, go by. With the right conditions, surfers will find empty breaks right at their doorstep.
Grand Avenue
Where: Grand Boulevard, and the parallel Belleville Boulevard, run west from Highway 1 and dead end before Pilarcitos Creek just north of Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay.
What’s special: The neighborhood benefits from the newly constructed Naomi Patridge Trail, which provides a paved trail along Highway 1 leading into town. Open space to the north provides a viewshed to Pillar Point and serves as a buffer between Casa del Mar neighborhood.
Convenient eats: There are several places for a quick bite to eat right within walking distance. Taquerias, Thai, pizza and smoothies are a few minutes away.
Odds and ends: The neighborhood of well-kept, single-family homes is the closest in the city to Strawflower Village. The shopping center is a hub of activity, with groceries, a pharmacy and more.
Highland Park
Where:North of Half Moon Bay High School and east of
Highway 1.
What’s special: This is a family-friendly neighborhood, not far from Cabrillo Unified Schools. In fact, the district’s only high school is right next door. It is also a short jaunt to area beaches to the west and the downtown shopping area just to the south.
High school: Like several of the nearby developments, Highland Park enjoys buffers of open fields on three sides and sits under the bucolic foothills to the east. Tourists often flock to the area to take pictures of the flower fields in spring.
Odds and ends: Highland Park has a rich history in its relatively short development. It took a bond measure in the 1980s to get the city to pave roads that were often terribly muddy. Years later, some Terrace Avenue neighbors banded together to fight a traffic signal that would have primarily served a new planned development.
Grandview
Where: Look on the east side of Highway 1, between Sea Haven and Highland Park at Grandview Boulevard.
What’s special: Its proximity to Cabrillo Unified schools makes this neighborhood perfect for parents. It is just across a verdant field from Half Moon Bay High School.
Under development: Plans have long been in the pipeline for a development called Pacific Ridge, which is taking shape just north of Terrace Avenue. Residents there fought hard a decade ago to stop a traffic signal from gumming up Highway 1 traffic at Terrace. Since then, the city has purchased a tract to the north known as Beachwood. The city has designs to some day sell that to a residential developer.
Odds and ends: The neighborhood is conveniently located and sits amid all of the beauty of the coast. In the fall, across Highway 1, residents can see a popular pumpkin field sprout. Beyond that is the blue Pacific Ocean. In the spring, the surrounding fields come alive with yellow mustard.
Pilarcitos Park
Where: West of Highway 1 and north of Kelly Ave.
What’s special: With an eclectic mix of races, nationalities and income levels, this neighborhood has a vibrant street life, with frequent visits from ice cream trucks, corn and mango men, and strawberry wagons all of which sell on the street. Children play across the yards and in the streets while their parents erect tents and bouncy houses for frequent outdoor parties.
Dining: The popular Tres Amigos is right in the neighborhood, and all the downtown restaurants are in easy walking distance.
Odds and ends: Though it has the typical small-town feel of much of Half Moon Bay, Pilarcitos Park also has one of the benefits of living in the big city — cars are rarely necessary, except to travel over the hill. Nearly everything one could need is within easy walking and biking distance.
Downtown Half Moon Bay
Where: Turn south on Main Street from Highway 92 and enter the city’s downtown. Homes are mostly on side streets on either side of the city’s main drag.
What’s special: Downtown Half Moon Bay maintains its small-town feel. There are restaurants, retail outlets and a new library that is an attraction unto itself. The town’s middle school and even an iconic neighborhood grocery in the area.
Dining: The options are everywhere. Fine dining can be had at places like It’s Italia, Pasta Moon and the new Fattoria e Mare. Some of the best sandwiches in the county are made at the San Benito House, Cunha’s Country Grocery and Jersey Joe’s. There is sushi, pizza, Mexican, Indian fare and even Himalayan — all a short walk from home.
Festival fun: Those living downtown get front row seats to the area’s celebrations including the very popular Pumpkin Festival, the Fourth of July parade, and the quaint Night of Lights event. Although the Coastside is known for its sleepy feel, the downtown area is the most ‘happening’ of the neighborhoods. The new Mac Dutra Plaza is a great hangout for people-watching.
Arleta Park
Where: Bounded by Granelli and Seymour streets, west of Highway 1.
What’s special: Arleta Park residents think of Poplar Beach as their own. This is the only beach access actively managed by the city of Half Moon Bay.
Dining: As with Alsace Lorraine directly to the north, there are no restaurants right in the neighborhood. But residents are close to one of the iconic gathering spots on the coast: Cameron’s Restaurant and Inn. The family favorite offers burgers, fish and chips and much more, all in a pub atmosphere.
Odds and ends: Arleta Park residents might consider Smith Field the neighborhood park. This is a bustling place, particularly on the weekends. Look for Little Leaguers and their families along with a dog park and horseshoe pit. The city-owned field sits next to plenty of open space and trails to the beach.
Trailhead: The southern part of Arleta Park provides a trailhead to the newly constructed Wavecrest trail which then feeds into the trail system to Venice Beach and the Ritz-Carlton. Residents can literally walk out their door to some of the most spectacular settings on the Coastside.
Cañada Cove
Where: Just south of Miramontes Point Road and west of Highway 1.
What’s special: The affordable manufactured home park is a retirement community that offers views of the Pacific Ocean and the courses of the Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
Dining: There is nothing right in the park, but there are several good choices nearby. Locals like Joe’s for its wide menu and big portions. Of course, the Ritz and Mullins is right down the street for the more discriminating palate.
Odds and ends: Cañada Cove is well known for the way residents get to know one another and participate in community gatherings. Residents have been known to be enthusiastic voters who participate in city and government affairs.
Ocean Colony
Where: Turn west on Fairway Drive off of Highway 1, south of downtown.
What’s special: Ocean Colony is the Coastside’s most exclusive neighborhoods. It is the only one guarded by a gate, the only one nestled among two championship golf courses and the only one that calls the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, its next-door neighbor.
Dining: In addition to world-class dining at the nearby Ritz, locals are regulars among the crowd at Mullins Bar & Grill, where they also serve up live music every Friday night. Joe’s restaurant is a popular gathering spot.
Odds and ends:The cart path for the Ocean Course doubles as an extension of the Coastal Trail and is open to the public. Along the way you’ll find steps down to a beautiful and uncrowded beach — just keep your eyes open for errant tee shots.
Alsace Lorraine
Where: West of Highway 1, between Kelly Avenue on the north and Granelli Street on the south.
What’s special: This is often the neighborhood that beach visitors associate with Half Moon Bay. It’s an easy walk to Francis State Beach. California State Parks maintains parking, walkways and even a place for recreational vehicles. It is one of a chain of publicly maintained beaches up and down the Coastside.
Dining: There is no dining in the neighborhood, per se, but residents are very near one of the coast’s most beloved eateries: Tres Amigos. The bustling taqueria is the perfect place to grab a meal prior to a day at the beach.
Odds and ends: The proximity to both the beach and city amenities makes Alsace Lorraine one of the area’s most sought-after locales. Large, manicured yards give way to natural growth and the adjacent Coastal Trail. As if that wasn’t enough, kids have Ocean View Park to call their own.
Martin's Beach
Where: South of Half Moon Bay near Tunitas Creek Road.
What’s special: This protected cove has a rich history. One of the most beautiful beaches in California, it had been operated by a private owner for many years. Visitors could access the area for a parking fee. All the homes are owned by one owner, and residents lease the houses.
In the news: The purchase of the property and subsequent closure in 2008 has been widely publicized and the owner has been in and out of lawsuits since that time. Activists have pushed for public access to the beach. The only road into the area is technically open, whether there is a gate or not.
Odds and ends: The peaked rock formation in the cove wasn't always so prominent. Old photographs show a continuous rock wall that separated the two coves. Years of erosion have opened up the wall and created the unique formation that residents and visitors enjoy today.
San Gregorio
Where: San Gregorio rests — and it’s a peaceful sort of place — just off of Highway 84, about a mile east of Highway 1.
Shopping: San Gregorio may be home to only about 200 people, but hundreds more visit every weekend. You are liable to meet bicyclists from all over the Peninsula and tourists from every corner of the globe. Specifically, they come to meander through one of the Coastside’s true treasures, the San Gregorio Store. It’s an eclectic mix of books, many with an environmentalist’s point of view, T-shirts, soft drinks, campaign buttons and more. There are also a few tables and a stage area for musicians as well as a bar.
Unique Beach: San Gregorio State Beach, nearby and off of Highway 1, is well known for the driftwood creations that visitors assemble.
What’s in a name: San Gregorio, takes its name from Pope Gregory, also known as Saint Gregory the Great. He was the patron saint of musicians, teachers and students.
Pescadero
Where: The hub of the South Coast is located about 15 miles south of Half Moon Bay, about a mile east of Highway 1.
What’s special: To step into Pescadero is to step back in time in a community that combines a rural flavor with the modern world. Residents enjoy access to the nearby beach and Pescadero Marsh, which is a favorite haunt of bird lovers. Its downtown is a favorite among Silicon Valley day-trippers looking for a quick getaway.
Dining: Foodies love Pescadero. There is the venerable Duarte’s Tavern and its beloved pies and artichoke soup, and Harley Farms’ delicate and one-of-a-kind cheeses. Don’t forget Arcangeli Grocery Co. and Norm’s Market, which is well-known for its country-style breads. Tucked inside the town's only gas station is a nationally recognized taqueria.
Odds and ends: Pescadero has many caring residents. One of its most active civic organizations is Puente de la Costa Sur. Puente is a nonprofit that provides safety-net services for many in the surrounding rural communities.
La Honda
Where: Nestled in the redwoods on Highway 84 midway between the coast and Skyline.
What’s special: La Honda is an artsy community with a storied place in Bay Area history. Ken Kesey and his Merry Pranksters once played here, as did the Grateful Dead and the Hell’s Angels.
Dining: There are several places to eat and drink of note: Alice’s Restaurant, in Sky Londa, is not the spot of 1960s song, but it is the place for a breakfast or a gourmet sandwich. Apple Jack’s is lovingly called a “dive bar” by some, but it is an institution and a one-of-a-kind hangout.
Odds and ends: La Honda attracts all kinds. There are dot-com millionaires in the woods along with aging hippies, motorcycle enthusiasts and tourists, to name just some of the subgroups attracted to the mountain spot. The twisting roads are part of the fun and can make Silicon Valley feel far, far away.
Park it: The beautiful Sam Macdonald County Park is nearby. Its 850 acres are split by redwood forests and open grass land. Hikers on the ridge are rewarded with sweeping views of the Pacific.
Loma Mar
Where: Along Pescadero Creek Road, east of Pescadero and south of La Honda.
What’s special: What’s not special? It’s home to about 100 souls who prefer to live tucked in the redwood trees and away from the relative metropolis of La Honda. The “retail district” is dominated by the Loma Mar Store. The town compensates for what it lacks in suburban amenities with charm and mountain character.
Odds and ends: Last year the San Mateo County Office of Education sold 173 hilly acres to the Peninsula Open Space Trust, which in turn deeded the land to the county government. The plan? Trails and perhaps camping in the future.
Park it: Nearby San Mateo County Memorial Park features nearly 500 acres of trails, picnic and camping facilities and other rudimentary amenities. Call (650) 879-0238 for details.
Kings Mountain
Where: Head south on Skyline Boulevard, about 7 miles from Highway 92.
What’s special: Living among the giant redwood trees is the primary allure. Kings Mountain has its own microclimate and vibe, even its own volunteer fire department.
Rich history: The Santa Cruz Mountain community of about 400 families has been the site of brothels, speakeasies, logging operations, dairies and even a vibrant Norwegian community.
Odds and ends: People throughout the Bay Area and beyond know the wooded region best for the Kings Mountain Art Fair. The fair is tucked amid the trees and attracts fine artists and community crafters.
Weather: While shade from the redwoods can keep the area cool, it stands above much of the coastal fog making for some hot summer weather. In the winter, expect more than average rainfall, which keeps the ferns and lush foliage green.
