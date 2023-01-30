We caught up over the phone with Kerri Dorn, newest board member and personal trainer and fitness instructor at Senior Coastsiders, to chat about aging, movement and wellness.
Senior Coastsiders has been offering fitness activities for local seniors for more than 40 years, and every week local seniors are getting their bodies moving in myriad fitness and movement classes offered at the center. From dancing to functional movement, it offers line dancing, strength and mobility classes, yoga, Parkinson’s exercise classes, Pilates, qigong, tai chi and more. Dorn emphasized that the classes are open to anyone, of any ability level. Classes range in cost from free to $10, and are offered both in person and virtually via Zoom.
To check out a detailed list of classes, visit seniorcoastsiders.org and look under “Happenings,” or sign up for the Beacon newsletter.
Before we even get into the fitness-specific stuff, Senior Coastsiders offers so many wonderful opportunities on the coast for aging adults, and I was wondering if you could speak to the importance of keeping seniors engaged and being able to offer these sorts of opportunities.
Keeping the seniors engaged is so important. I think it has a direct correlation in increasing their longevity and their quality of life, and their ability to remain independent. Improving their lifespan, improving their quality of life, I think is a real, real important factor and something that Senior Coastsiders does a great job of.
They hit everything from the nutrition piece with the healthy lunches. They help people who live on their own if they need home repair and if they’re in need of help with their pets. I mean, all sorts of things. They provide all of this great programming and opportunities and services that support both the physical health and mental health. And the connection that happens between these seniors at Senior Coastsiders, it helps them so much. I see it every day where you see someone who is 80 years old and you’d think that they were 60. They’re just enjoying the other people, the connection. The connections that happen there are just huge, and I think that makes a big difference for seniors.
Yeah, absolutely. Can you tell me a little bit about your background and how you got involved with Senior Coastsiders, especially how you got to teaching these classes?
I started out as a personal trainer on the coast close to 15 years ago, and then I started teaching fitness classes in addition to that, but I specialized throughout all of my training in working with the older adult population. I attended lots of education seminars and certifications and became an aging adult specialist because I particularly love working with this demographic and helping other people improve their quality of life. It’s motivating for me when I can help someone improve their balance and strength, and be able to move without pain, and then all of a sudden they’re moving more often and they are less likely to fall, and all of those good things.
I’m sort of specialized in this group because I’m so passionate about this demographic. After the COVID shutdown, I became a Pilates instructor and went through about a three-year program of extensive training. When I had all of that under my belt, Senior Coastsiders contacted me because they had heard about me and my speciality and my passion about working with this population. They said they were opening back up and wanted to offer more classes so would I like to get involved teaching there, and I said, “Oh, my gosh, this is a dream come true ...” The opportunity came up and I jumped on it. I've been here four days a week ever since. Some of my students have literally been in my class four hours a week, every single week, since July 8, 2021.
Holy cow, that’s incredible! What a story! I’m really happy for you. It’s wonderful to hear someone who’s so passionate about that. It’s really nice to hear.
Thanks, I’m really happy here, as you can probably hear.
Other than being a senior, can you tell me a little bit about the typical profile of your participants? Is there a certain minimum ability level, or is it open to everyone?
Yeah, that’s a great question. So it is open to everyone to come to Senior Coastsiders. The age range varies because sometimes the seniors bring their children along. Monday and Friday, I teach a functional strength class. The students bring in their own weights and their own mat, and in some cases they’re walking with a walker or a cane and they sit for the entire class, and still participate and giggle, and do their bicep curls and extend their legs out when we’re doing squats or lunges. So we’ll have a big range of people, some sitting in their chair, tapping a foot out and lifting their arms out, doing seated, modified jumping jacks, and some who are able to do it all with no modifications. As you can imagine, it’s a big range, and I have my hands full, but I love it.
Any ability level is welcome. There are options to never go down to the floor, just sit in that chair the entire time.
That’s incredible. About how big is your average class size?
We have up to 40 people sometimes. My classes run half in person and half on Zoom, so we get up to maybe 23 people in person, and then up to 15 or 20 on Zoom. Because of Zoom, we’re reaching a lot
of people.
I’m sure every class is different, but I was hoping you could walk me through what a typical routine might look like. Is it more strength based? Flexibility based? Walk me through what some of the priorities are.
In a functional movement class, we do some training with bands and some training with bodyweight, and some with dumbbells. Sometimes we use a chair, and every class has balance training in it. Every class works the major muscle groups to strengthen the muscles and bones, so we’re working on improving bone density and muscle mass, which therefore improves your metabolism. Every class works mobility for the joints that need mobility, like your ankles for instance.
By functional movement, it's how can we make these students move more efficiently and better for their everyday life. I consider them all athletes. Some are athletes that chase their grandchildren, some are athletes that ride horses, some of them are athletes that like to do a 45-minute walk every day. I want to help them to be more functional, less likely to get injured and fall, and to just feel better, and to be able to do more with their everyday life.
How do you think that physical wellness contributes to mental wellness in seniors?
Well, the physical wellness that happens in a class improves their cognitive functioning because they have to listen, pay attention, follow along patterns, use their brain and their body together and make it work in the pattern that I'm asking them to do. So improving their cognitive skills, improving their strength and their flexibility so they're less likely to get injured, and less likely to have pain, and all of a sudden they have more self esteem, more confidence, and feel more alive, and younger, so to speak. Their mental and physical health, it’s all related. It’s amazing how wellness can include nutrition, movement, brain health, all in the same package.
How do you measure your success with them? Are there any specific stories that you’re really proud of?
So many ways. For one thing, these seniors have lived a lot, probably more years than you and me. And so they know their bodies inside and out. And I learn from them every single day because they tell me what they like about my class and why and what's happening in their bodies. I love that I can tell the success because I have knowledgeable students that give me feedback on what's improving. Another success story is oftentimes these seniors, depending on their health, will go to their doctors to see the neurologist who will ask them to do a series of exercises to test their cognitive functioning. Are they losing it? Are they getting better? Oftentimes, they come back from those appointments and they tell me that the doctors ask them to do the same things that we do in class. And they passed all the tests and the doctors couldn't even believe it. And their cognitive functioning is getting better.
Sometimes they’ll come back and say that their blood pressure has lowered for the first time in 20 years. The fact is that they’re doing things they couldn’t do in the past, and they're sharing it.
Also, the class sizes are growing all the time. When they have family in town, they bring their family to class and friends from out of town. Then the friends go home and log in on Zoom because they like the class so much. So I get quite a bit of feedback.
Well, that just warms my heart. That’s really wonderful. So how do you get someone who maybe hasn’t been active much in their lives to be more active in their older years?
Find something that’s fun. Find something that they love, a connection. As you can probably tell from my passion that these classes are fun. I don’t care if you like exercising or not, I’m going to try and find what you like and make it fun. You’re going to come back and you’re going to just keep doing more and more of it. It’s just like a spiral in a positive way.
Also, just with the aging population in general, if they can connect with other people, that helps their mental and their physical health, because you know what? They’re going to start talking to each other, scheduling coffee dates, going on walks. I really think that’s a great thing that happens.
Do you equate exercise and being physically active with being able to live independently longer?
Oh, absolutely. Because studies have shown that if you can get on and off the floor by yourself, you need to have strength, you need to have mobility in your hips, you need to be able to go from a kneeling to standing position. If you can get down on the floor and get back up, you're going to be a lot more independent than someone who can't do that, someone who literally can't get down to the floor or pick something up or get back up if they fall. So if I can get someone exercising and stronger, to go from the mat to coming up, that's going to improve their longevity and their quality of life. No question about it.
How does nutrition factor into all this?
Well, that’s very important, because, with the aging population, our bodies change and there is some decline in the natural aging process in our muscle mass and bone density, along with some cognitive decline as well, but that all can be improved with proper nutrition and diet. Nutrition and a healthy diet are going to decrease the risk of diabetes, which is common in the aging population, decrease the risk of cancer, decrease the risk of arthritis, the risk of obesity, blood pressure issues, anxiety, depression. All of that can be improved by proper nutrition and exercise.
How do you keep them engaged and enthusiastic and returning?
My passion, my knowledge, my approach to have them connect
with each other, help each other to make a welcoming environment where they can feel successful and not intimidated, to have a sense
of humor, and encourage them to participate, and encourage them
to share.
Is there anything else that you wish that people knew, seniors or otherwise, about aging and maintaining your physical fitness?
Find something that you like to do so that you’ll continue to do it consistently. Find something that brings you joy. Don’t look at exercise as a task, like something you have to do, look at it as just movement, rather than quantifying it as something hard. It doesn’t matter if it’s walking or weight lifting or riding a bike. Just move. The more you move, the more you’re going to feel like moving, and the stronger you’re going to get. Find a connection, give classes a try, give field trips a try. Try Senior Coastsiders' programming. Just go out there and, at any age, try new things. I really feel like, just because we’re getting older, it doesn’t necessarily mean our quality of life has to get worse. It just changes, and you really can slow the aging process through physical activity and through connection with other people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.