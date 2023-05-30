Even in a crowded lineup, Zoe Chait stands out.
From Half Moon Bay to Santa Cruz to Hawaii, the 16-year-old Coastsider has become well-versed in surfing between thick crowds, usually full of men much older than her, and tearing apart waves on her bright pink board. She’s gotten so good at this, surf companies are paying her to do it. Stickers from O’Neill, Norcal Surf Shop, Sun Bum and other surf-centric brands cover her growing quiver boards.
The Half Moon Bay girl is eager to join the growing wave of young, talented women surging into the highest levels of professional surfing. The World Surf League’s Championship Tour, which Chait very much seeks to join, has seen a massive influx of youth on the women’s side in recent years. In March, Caity Simmers, an Oceanside surfer one year Chait’s senior, won a tour event in Portugal in just her third world-tour-level contest against the best surfers in the world.
After years on the amateur scene, Chait is about to undertake a full season on the WSL’s Qualifying Series, a contest circuit that serves as a feeder to the Challenger Series, which in turn feeds part of the Championship Tour each season. Chait competed in a few QS events last year, but this will be her first full gauntlet competing in nine to 11 events across North America, from Huntington Beach to North Carolina to Barbados. Most events have about 50 women competing. Chait is believed to be the first Half Moon Bay surfer to ever attempt a full run at this level.
So how does Chait, a young woman once afraid of Half Moon Bay’s cold and unforgiving surf, end up with a serious chance to shine on surfing’s largest competitive stage? It’s all about family, fundamentals and focus.
With her parents’ support and a private online educational program, Chait has the freedom to travel up and down the state with her father to compete in Southern California, where most of the WSL’s contests in the state are held. When she’s back home, she often finds herself atop podiums in Santa Cruz competing for the Half Moon Bay High School surf team.
However, Chait is fully aware of the unfortunate irony in the WSL’s qualifying system. In order to surf the waves that play to her strengths (powerful, bigger and faster surf) at the championship level, she must first win in softer, more meager locations. These waves are usually smaller, aren’t always good, and she knows some girls have a stronger background than she does in those conditions. To practice, Chait occasionally passes up waves most surfers obsess over in order to practice in lower quality waves she’s likely to compete in. And that sacrifice is no guarantee of success. It can take years for pros to master heat strategy and feel comfortable competing with a jersey on their backs.
“It’s a little confusing, but I think it’s cool because to get to the (Championship Tour) and do well there you need to be such a well-rounded surfer,” she said. “I think it’s challenging in the moment, but it’s making me work very hard on the things that I don't like as much. Like grinding it out on two-foot days. But that’s a skill as well and it’s pushing my surfing in different ways.”
Her practice is starting to pay off. In 2022, she was named to one of eight slots on USA Surfing’s Junior National Girls U18 Team for the 2022-23 season. But it’s when the surf has consequences that Chait finds her happy place.
Take last January. One day during a three-week stint with the O’Neill team on the North Shore of Oahu, Chait left a beachside photoshoot to try her luck at the renowned break Pipeline. Within 15 minutes, she found herself in the wave of her life under the noses of a world champion and notable Hawaiian professionals at one of the most intimidating lineups on the planet. She committed to a right-hand wave, about 6 or 7 feet high, and pulled deep into the barrel under the breaking lip, the ultimate thrill in surfing, before flying out the other side. Her hands went to her helmeted head in disbelief while cheers came from the beach.
“I really had a good feeling about it,” Chait said of the anticipation before that wave. “I normally don’t believe in that kind of stuff, but I just had good energy the whole day. I just had a feeling I was going to get a good wave.”
Chait made the most of her time in the tropics. Days after her Pipeline session, she teamed up with Bianca Valenti, one of the most accomplished women ever to surf Mavericks, at the famous Waimea Bay. An entirely different setup than Pipeline, Waimea requires a longer board to drop into the massive waves. But Chait handled herself well and got a firsthand view of Valenti and a dozen other women sending it over liquid ledges to earn prize money for Red Bull Magnitude, a monthslong, women-only, big-wave video competition.
It wasn’t the first time Chait experienced big waves last winter. In November, again under the wing of Valenti, she got her first ride at Mavericks on a solid 15-foot wave. A few months later, she went out again for her first-ever tow-in session. This time, she was alongside Tim West, another standout Half Moon Bay surfer, expert Jet Ski operator and water safety volunteer at Mavericks. Though the conditions were windy and far from perfect, West saw potential.
“She’s just 16. Eventually, she’s going to be doing amazing things, in both paddling and towing,” West said. “I really hope she grabs all aspects of riding a wave.”
“I really enjoyed it,” Chait said of her Mavericks experience. “It’s kind of like a community. Everyone is looking out for each other. It’s like Wiamea, but this is even cooler because I know every guy out there.”
Simmers, who is likely to be in title contention in her rookie year on the Championship Tour, was impressed. “You are crazy,” she told Chait in an Instagram comment. Those close to Chait are equally impressed by her attitude as they are her ability.
“She’s super respectful,” West said. “That’s the attitude I see out of her, and that doesn’t come often from kids these days.”
Matt Myers, like all in her corner, lauded Chait’s work ethic and saw it as a big draw when he began coaching her in January 2022. He sees her frontside turns (going along a wave with her chest facing the wave) as her biggest strength. However, she still needs to improve her backhand technique and consistency in small “gutless” waves.
“If Zoe does her best surfing on quality waves, she’s going to make most heats,” Myers said.
But in competitive surfing, sharp decision-making and mental strength are just as critical as physical ability. Myers said there’s often a district difference between how people “free surf” and how they surf with judges watching. In addition to devising strategy, part of his job is to help his athletes find a calm and stress-free mindset in the water.
“You can see the people that are surfing with tension and nerves and not translating their brand of surfing,” Myers said. “For Zoe, that’s something we’re working on, translating that lightness and carefreeness she has in her free-surfing into the jersey.”
Chait’s diverse skill set has put her in a league of her own, as she’s among an elite club of women capable of handling Mavericks one day and competing on the QS the next.
“The day after (her third session at Mavericks), I went down to surf super small waves in Santa Cruz with Matt,” she said. “It’s funny how those are complete opposites, but I love them both.”
Valenti is a vocal supporter of Chait. She introduced her to the rugged Ocean Beach in San Francisco and encouraged Chait to enroll in ocean safety courses to get more comfortable in bigger surf. There’s mutual respect between the two. In Valenti, age 35, Chait sees a mentor, a woman providing sage advice while still proving herself in enormous surf alongside other men. In Chait, Valeni sees a youthful spirit with an upbeat approach.
“A lot of people can have the wind taken out of their sails and feel like they don’t even have a chance when they’re surfing around the world’s best surfers,” Valenti said. “But not Zoe. She’s inspired by the world’s best, and she’s rising up to the same level.
“It’s been perfect for me because I’ve been waiting for a surf partner like Zoe for a long time,” she continued. “It’s always special when you find another female who is frothing but also likes surfing gnarly waves. That’s pretty rare to find.”
Chait brings her commitment outside of the ocean, too. In the lead-up to events, it’s not uncommon for her to train five days a week. She’s eager to swim, lift weights, and kickbox on top of her normal surfing routine, all to become “a super powerful surfer.”
Like most sports where young talent is identified, hyped and invested in at a young age, it's easy for competitors to feel the burden of comparisons to peers with a bigger spotlight. But Chait has a mature approach when she sees girls just a few years older already ascending the ranks.
“It’s awesome for them that they're getting (success) so early, but I just want to take my time and be on my own path,” she said. “And sometimes that’s hard, not to compare yourself to people you’re surfing with all the time. But there are a lot of women on tour now who didn’t get there until they were 21 or 22. So whenever it happens, it happens. But those young girls are super inspiring.”
Valenti hopes local companies can support Chait’s dream to compete around the globe — no cheap feat.
“Surfing is the state sport, and we’re seeing so few Californians on the Championship Tour that I would love to see Zoe have as good a chance as possible to make it because I know she could,” she said.
Chait hasn’t lost sight of a bigger perspective. Even while attempting to earn a paycheck from surfing, she still wants to have fun in the water.
“Sometimes when I’m out there by myself and it’s one foot and a grind, it’s hard to think about the fun,” she said. “But that’s maybe 1 percent of the time. Almost all the time, I think surfing is so sick. It’s awesome that’s what I’m trying to do as a living right now. Almost every session there’s a fun wave or fun interaction in the water because that’s where all my friends are. Even just being in the ocean a little bit helps me feel better. It’s definitely very fun.”
