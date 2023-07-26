Much like the organisms it strives to protect, Tree City Pacifica’s efforts to preserve local forests are a growing and changing ecosystem. And if its movement could be symbolically represented by a tree, it would be young ironwood sprouting green leaves — still with room to grow, but strong and healthy.
Tree City Pacifica is a volunteer group that partners with the city to plant and encourage a healthy and diverse canopy around the city. The group started four years ago, and the founding members include Gail Benton Shoemaker, Paul Totah, Jeff Moroso, Sandy Ayers, Kai Martin, Susan Miller and Marj Davis. The Pacificans started working together in 2019 in response to two occurrences: the city of Pacifica’s elimination of trees from the Palmetto Streetscape plan, and the decision to remove more than 200 trees in the city without plans for replacement.
Those seven members then worked with the city to get Pacifica to participate in Tree City USA, which meant the city must celebrate Arbor Day annually. The event allows Tree City Pacifica volunteers to work with the city (which buys trees and supplies) to plant trees in specific communities. Four Arbor Days after its inception and with 170 volunteers strong, the partnership aims to plant 20 trees in local parks and neighborhoods and 10 trees in primary and middle schools annually. Pacifica’s planting takes place in November to allow for seasonal rainfall, and not on the national Arbor Day in April.
The Tree City designation also meant the group would work with Pacifica to develop a comprehensive tree ordinance. Volunteers spent two years researching policies in other cities before recommending best practices to the city for maintaining and replacing trees during development.
“Now the tree ordinance is more solid,” Benton Shoemaker said. “There’s basically a two-for-one replacement on all trees.”
As a new task force starts to craft an updated Climate Action and Adaptation Plan for Pacifica, Tree City members are planning to lobby for the city to incorporate a canopy goal, the amount of land covered by trees, into the plans. The number of reasons why this group wants more trees runs larger than some of the palms in Vallemar. Members list many benefits for a healthy ecosystem, including how they absorb greenhouse gasses, improve mental health, reduce erosion, provide wildlife habitats and even improve property values. Several studies suggest that large or new trees can increase home prices by 9 to 15 percent.
Moroso, a 30-year Pacifican, said a previous group he was affiliated with helped the city replant hundreds of trees around the neighborhood after the city arborist determined that hundreds of dead and diseased trees had to be removed. Tree City founders place emphasis on biodiversity and tree equity, meaning different neighborhoods and streets should get different trees depending on factors like climate, wires and space.
On the equity front, each of the four Arbor Day events has happened in different neighborhoods. In 2019, it was in Vallemar and the Pacifica School District office. In 2020, volunteers gathered at the Sanchez Library and Art Center. The next year was at Fairmont Park. And in 2022, the group planted at Oceana High School. This upcoming Arbor Day in November will happen at Fairway Park and other Pacifica School District schools. Moroso noted there’s an investment in bringing in more native plants, which bring in more insects that feed more birds.
“Planting natives, including pollinators, is hugely important,” Moroso said.
“One of our mantras is, ‘Plant the right tree in the right place,’” added Totah, who handles Tree City Pacifica’s communications. “When we look to grow our urban forests, we want to do so wisely and carefully. And do it in a way that these trees can prosper for the next 100 years.”
