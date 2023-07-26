The ramifications of climate change and its potential impacts on everyday life are challenging problems. It can be downright daunting to consider how a relatively small community can reduce carbon emissions enough to prevent irreversible damage to the planet.
Climate Action and Adaptation Plans may not be the most catchy phrase to address those issues, but they are a path forward. These plans aren’t meant to be done in a vacuum, and Half Moon Bay and Pacifica’s versions are no different. Half Moon Bay’s Climate Action Plan, released as a draft in March, details how the city plans to collaborate with various community organizations and local businesses, as well as county, state and federal governments.
The purpose of climate action and adaptation plans is broad. Generally, the document identifies measurable targets and actions that local governments can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that account for available funding and resources. Half Moon Bay’s overarching goal is to align with the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2045.
Meanwhile, the city of Pacifica is in the late stages of forming a group to develop a similar plan to grapple with climate change. The Pacifica City Council decided to create a Climate Action and Adaptation Task Force in May, and applicants were interviewed on July 6. Eleven candidates were appointed by the City Council on July 10. The task force’s term will last at least 18 months or when the City Council adopts the plans.
That task force will be charged with updating climate change plans the city adopted in 2014. That document called for a 35 percent reduction in Pacifica’s greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2020, and 80 percent below 2005 levels by 2050. However, some residents and the Pacifica Climate Committee thought the plan was inconsistent and didn’t meet some of the intended goals.
In 2014, staff from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District stated the plan wasn’t strong enough to reach targets. Pacifica has made some key progress to address climate change, including developing an electric vehicle charging station strategy to support more grant applications for EV infrastructure, completing a heritage tree ordinance update to protect and preserve more trees, and partnering with Peninsula Clean Energy and opting in all accounts into its renewable energy portfolio.
The road to getting a wide-ranging plan on climate change has been uneven. In early 2020, Half Moon Bay sought a consultant to prepare both a climate action and adaptation plan, the latter focusing on how the city could be impacted and adapt to climate change. But when the consultant contract was set to be hired by the Half Moon Bay City Council in March 2020, the funding was halted with the onset of the pandemic. Half Moon Bay’s Public Works and Sustainability Programs Manager Veronika Vostinak used a template from San Mateo County to form its Climate Action Plan draft. The city is expected to hire a consultant to prepare the adaptation portion in August.
“Not a lot of smaller cities have climate adaptation plans,” said Vostinak. “It will be interesting to see, and unfortunately we’ve seen the effects of climate change here in the past few years.”
Some of the measures identified include building out robust carbon sequestration methods and expanding the city’s urban canopy. Vostinak noted that because climate change impacts can disproportionately hurt socially vulnerable populations, the city’s plan outlines ways to assist low-income people to access carbon-free energy and technology. This could be done primarily through outreach and promoting awareness of incentives for renewable tech through Peninsula Clean Energy and the Bay Area Regional Energy Network.
The climate action draft emphasizes the importance of parenting with community-based organizations like Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, Senior Coastsiders, and the Youth Leadership Institute to spread the word about climate change, environmental hazards, and proactive steps. Climate planning experts say minority or low-income communities have historically been left out of the planning process due to several factors, including a lack of trusted relationships with the government and language barriers.
“There are a lot of programs with additional incentives if you’re income qualified,” Vostinak said. “We want to make sure people know about those programs, understand how to apply for them, maybe even provide some assistance in applying for them.”
According to the action plan, Half Moon Bay’s total carbon dioxide emissions decreased by 23 percent from 2005 to 2019 (113,110 metric tons of carbon dioxide to 87,175 metric tons). San Mateo County calculated the city’s inventory, as it does for others in the area. Vostinak noted that because the methodology has changed from 2005, including transportation and methane leakage, staff applied that same methodology to both the 2019 and 2005 data to have consistency across the board. The 2019 levels are equivalent to the emissions generated from driving more than 216 million miles, the equivalent of circumnavigating the Earth 8,690 times.
But because Half Moon Bay’s scope of services is only so large (think supplementing existing services or increasing public transit options), success required communitywide buy-in.
“It’s really about working with the community to figure (it) out,” Vostinak said. She pointed to SamTrans rolling out its ride-sharing shuttle as a good example of the kind of collaboration the city could use.
“Having a bus run up and down Highway 1 that you can catch once an hour isn’t the most convenient or useful for people,” she said. “I’m excited to see how the micro-mobility pilot goes.”
Transportation and natural gas used in buildings account for nearly 87 percent of total emissions in Half Moon Bay. Energy for heating, cooling and powering buildings accounts for 41 percent of the city’s gas emissions. To reduce those figures, the climate action plan states that Half Moon Bay should electrify 31 percent of existing residential buildings in the next seven years. It also suggests electrifying 26 percent of existing commercial buildings and reducing industrial natural gas usage 40 percent below forecasted 2030 levels. In February 2022, the City Council adopted an ordinance to prohibit newly constructed buildings from connecting to propane or natural gas, but stopped short of requiring that existing residential and commercial buildings be electrified. Gas lines will still be capped by 2045.
There are myriad other initiatives, collaborations and projects listed in Half Moon Bay’s climate plan. Vostinak acknowledged that looking at the vast list of initiatives can be daunting. She said it becomes easier if individuals break down what actions make sense for them, practically and financially.
“It’s easy to get overwhelmed if it has to be all or nothing,” she said. “But those incremental steps are really helpful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.