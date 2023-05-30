And on his farm he had a ... wife? We know all about Old McDonald’s pigs and cows but, not surprisingly, we never hear anything about his wife or any of the other working women who undoubtedly helped him tend the animals and run the farm. Instead, the image of farming perpetuated in American lore is a sturdy man in overalls perched on a tractor ready to dominate the fields.
But ask anyone who spends time on a farm and they’ll likely tell you about women doing all kinds of work, including much more than chasing vision-impaired mice with a butcher’s knife.
As one woman who farms on the coast put it, “We’re 50-50 partners and I do 80 percent of the work.”
Half Moon Bay’s Farmer John Muller agrees. “Women run the whole thing,” he says. “They’re really the backbone of agriculture. They do the books and pay the bills.”
Andreotti Family Farms began planting artichokes, beans and broccoli in 1926. A half century later, Terry Andreotti became part of the family and was thrown into the agricultural life. “Before I knew anything about farming, I had to go out and pick Brussels sprouts in the rainy season. I lost my boots because I couldn’t pull them out of the mud.”
During her five decades of marriage, Andreotti has helped with every aspect of running the farm. She orders supplies and works on packing and shipping. She divides attending four weekly farmers markets with her son. But she’s also no stranger to working in the fields. “Look at my hands. They didn’t get this way in the office,” she said while selling at a recent market. “I do tractor work, I’ve hoed, picked and planted. If they need help, I’m out there.”
Approaching its centennial, Andreotti’s farm remains in the family. But the lack of succession at other Coastside farms has created opportunities for women to become farming leaders helping to revive and transform agriculture in San Mateo County.
In and around Pescadero, women are at the forefront of sustainable agriculture at Fifth Crow Farm, Fly Girl Farm, Forever Bloom Farm, Blue House Farm and Simms Organics. You’ll find inspiring women humanely raising animals at Root Down Farm, Harley Farms and Farm Fatales.
Farm Fatales’ Erin Tormey, who brings chicken and duck eggs to the farmers markets she founded in Half Moon Bay and Pacifica, thinks there’s something inherently feminine about farming. “We’re naturally nurturers and providers of nourishment.” She emphasizes that women have greater endurance and stamina that’s needed for long days tending the land.
Tormey cites Dede Boies of Root Down Farm as an inspiration. Boies started her career in coastal agriculture as an apprentice at Pie Ranch where she gained experience and got to know the local farming community. After working at various other Coastside farms, she founded her own where she raises chickens, ducks, turkeys and pigs.
A few miles up the road from Root Down, Tammy Bloom started a second career by founding Forever Bloom Farm using sustainable methods to grow flowers and create stunning bouquets to bring to markets at Oakland’s Grand Lake and in San Francisco.
Recently Bloom implemented a plan of female succession and offered to sell the flower business to one of her farmworkers, Juana Zavala.
Zavala says that after decades as a migrant farmworker the prospect of becoming a farm owner represents a dream come true, but she was nonetheless terrified by the idea. Led by her faith and the support of her family, Zavala overcame her fears and decided to take on the challenge. Knowing that she has the support of Bloom instills her with confidence. With lifelong friend Estefania “Fani” Nuñez working at her side, Zavala says, “There’s nothing women can’t do.”
Nuñez and Zavala come from the same town in Mexico and the new owner of the farm says she recruited her friend because she’s a good worker. Nuñez agrees that women make the best farmworkers. “We work more. We take care of the kids, get lunches ready for school, and pack lunches for the other women in the field.” Adding those tasks to the labors on the farm, Nuñez says her workday starts before 6 a.m. and doesn’t end before 10 p.m. Zavala chimes in that hers runs from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.
As she continues to learn the business side of running a farm Zavala won’t have to look very far for role models. Dee Harley runs a renowned goat farm nearby that produces epicurean cheeses. Harley started with six goats after restoring a 1910 dairy farm that had fallen into disrepair. Now the herd numbers in the hundreds and women manage every aspect of the operation from
the dairy room to the shop to leading tours.
With other women such as Teresa Kurtak (Fifth Crow), Jennifer Jepsen (Simms Organics), Airielle Love and Kaeleigh Carrier (Fly Girl), Nancy Vail (Pie Ranch), Amy Bono and Fiona Benjamin (HEAL Project) sharing ownership and management of farms and associated educational programs, a new culture of farming that supports workers, respects the land and generates top-quality produce continues to take shape all along
the coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.