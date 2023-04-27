What’s new in town: Pho in HMB, Pacifica salon gets a facelift, Main Street store gets a new owner
Blue Dragon Pho comes to a take-out window downtown, meet the new owner of Home Town Mercantile, sip champagne in Pacifica while getting your hair cut … and more!
New owner at Home Town Mercantile
In April, Marika Holmgren became the new owner of Home Town Mercantile, a home furnishing, accent and accessories store on Main Street in downtown Half Moon Bay. She takes the reins from former owner Natasha Davenport who is leaving the Coastside and relocating to North Carolina. Holmgren, a Coastside resident herself, previously owned Do Good Events, a company that produces events for Bay Area nonprofits. Holmgren says she is so excited to be taking over and intends to keep the strong base of products the store has already established but expand it to include a jewelry collection and some new exciting brands.
Home Town Mercantile, 448 Main St., Half Moon Bay
(650) 726-4071
Pho Window
Blue Dragon Pho promises to be a traditional noodle stand with local, organic, hand-picked ingredients. David Oliphant, local serial entrepreneur came up with the concept, but the idea really came together when local chef Sandy Thongsavat Potter agreed to come on board as Oliphant's chef and partner. Blue Dragon Pho will take over the old Gulino Gelato window on Correas and Main streets in downtown Half Moon Bay and looks forward to opening in the spring of 2023. Blue Dragon is not fast food, it’s slow cooking for delicious and healthy living!
Blue Dragon Pho, 643 Main St., Half Moon Bay
More business news you can use:
Ink Spell Books moved from their longtime location on Purissima Street to the heart of Main Street in April. The independently owned bookstore, selling both new and used books, has been a popular destination for the past 16 years. Owner Cindi Whittemore says, "We are moving — just around the corner. Our new location will be across from the Bank of America and Moonside Bakery, and we’re looking forward to seeing all our customers in our new spot. We will still be selling new books, used books, kids books, toys, gifts, and games for young and old, with the latest in board games.”
Sterling Art Chi Tech, a full-service hair salon in Pacifica recently remodeled and rebranded their salon. Owner Maureen Sterling opened the Vallemar salon 12 years ago but decided to remodel the interior and rebrand it as a high-end designer boutique salon. The change in the interior includes beautiful new floors and a modern, organic decor. The rebrand included new training procedures and ongoing education for staff, and a move to all organic, premium products. Besides an outdoor deck for haircuts, the salon strives to make an appointment a luxury experience, serving champagne, wine and snacks for those who walk through the door.
Coastside Chamber of Commerce New Member Featurette:
Pat Wilkus started PJW Insurance Services in 2004. His motto is “There is a plan for everyone out there.” He says he can even make Medicare easy. Wilkus loves doing business on the Coastside because of the small-town atmosphere and says it’s such a pleasure to work with people who have also chosen to make this beautiful place their home. He prides himself on supporting his clients during uncertain times so they know someone has their back and will protect what matters most to them. As an independent broker, he has no obligation to any insurance carrier and has every client’s best interest at heart. Wilkus gives free, no-obligation assistance to small businesses, individuals and seniors regarding their life and health, dental, vision and supplemental insurance needs.
