Willemina Von Wooftonstofs
Breed: Pomeranian-terrier mix
AGE: 10
Predominantly known as Willa, this old girl can typically be found romping around Fly Girl Farms with her boyfriend, Pendleton, or helping her mom manage the farmstand at local markets. Her absolute favorite task, however, is barking at waves, a seemingly never-ending responsibility here on the coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.