A button exhibit in Pacifica, a new barber shop in the heart of downtown Half Moon Bay, an expanding local real estate team, and a new all-inclusive chamber website make this month’s business news.
Successories at de Young Museum
Pamela Wiston-Charbonneau, curator of Successories in the Button Box at Rockaway Beach, is excited to announce she is honored to be showing her buttons at the de Young Museum this year as part of their Bouquet to Arts exhibit in June. Wiston-Charbonneau, a Pacifica designer for 35 years, uses rare, antique and vintage buttons to create one-of-a-kind sterling silver rings, earrings and pendants. She says each piece of jewelry can take months to design. Her line of jewelry, called Cute as a Button, fits right into the Bouquet of Arts exhibit as her buttons from the 1800s to the 1960s all have flower motifs. The de Young exhibit begins the first week in June and Wiston-Charbonneau will be presenting her button jewelry for one day in a trunk show on opening day June 6. She will also have preview of her work June 1 in her shop at 450 Dondee Way. Now in its 39th year, Bouquets to Art is an annual floral celebration that lets the public engage with the de Young’s expansive collections in new ways. Over 100 leading floral designers return to the galleries to showcase innovative botanical arrangements inspired by museum masterworks. From striking sculptural creations throughout the galleries to a majestic hanging installation in Wilsey Court, inspiration waits around every corner.
Instagram: successories_inthebuttonbox
More business news you can use:
A growing team Ocean Blue Real Estate, a locally owned and community-focused real estate company, welcomed five new agents to its team this past month. The five new agents include Ann Craggs Crawford, Arthur Ward, Jerome Brolan, Mark Weisbarth and Wendy Jensen. Ocean Blue owner David Oliphant believes that growth is only healthy if it’s about “culture first.” He says, “We have a team of people who are honest, ethical, love to work hard and work as a team,” and adds, “It’s like nothing I’ve seen before. It just has a different vibe, and for that I am very proud and grateful.” His expanding team comes at a time when the 2023 housing market is poised to be more balanced between buyers and sellers than it has been over the past three years. With inflation slowly declining, high mortgage rates may start to decrease in the second half of 2023.
Coastside 365 The Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau launched a new website — a community site. This new site is open for all Coastside businesses to use, not limited to chamber partners. Chamber CEO Krystlyn Giedt hopes this will help to bring businesses and community members closer together. The site offers service referrals, job opportunities, volunteer opportunities, upcoming events and more!
Laundromat now a barber shop Luis Haro opened a new barber shop on Kelly Avenue in Half Moon Bay called Half Moon Blends. Haro, a longtime local, grew up on the Coastside and has taken over the spot of the old laundromat next to Mac Dutra Plaza. He specializes in haircuts and straight razor shaves. His staff includes a full-time esthetician, Ana Preciado, who offers facials and eyelash extensions. Half Moon Blends is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday-Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Half Moon Blends, 650 Kelly Ave., Half Moon Bay
