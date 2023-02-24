Hefeweizen
Breed: Miniature Schnauzer
Hefeweizen (or “Hefe” for short) is surprisingly large for a mini-Schnauzer. The breed normally maxes out at 18 pounds, but Hefe weighs in at a whopping 26 pounds. His favorite pastimes include chasing balls on the beach, digging in the sand and chasing his family's two kids. He was happy to play for a photographer at Pacifica’s Esplanade Beach on Feb. 3.
— Anna Hoch-Kenney
