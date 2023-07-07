Depending on how you frame it, PG&E either deserves praise or blame for Miramar resident Scott Pyne joining the Coastside Community Emergency Response Team. It all began in the fall of 2019 when the utility company initiated its Public Safety Power Shutoffs to prevent the risk of wildfires during high wind events. Power, cellular and internet service went dark across the coast.
“We had no way of communicating outside of our house other than walking down the street and talking to a neighbor,” Pyne said. “We were isolated and cut off in a way I had never experienced before living here on the coast.”
The event was a wake-up call for Pyne to start taking emergency preparation seriously and getting involved in CERT. Nearly four years later, Pyne is CERT’s radio officer and makes sure the group’s communication system is a well-oiled machine.
CERT is a nationwide program developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for local hazards. The training involves basic disaster response skills like fire safety, radio communication, and search and rescue. The group operating south of Devil’s Slide is sponsored by the Coastside Fire Protection District and has nearly 400 members across 32 neighborhoods from Devil’s Slide to Tunitas Creek. Its foundation has been set by CFPD board member Cynthia Sherrill and former Cal Fire Battalion Chief David Cosgrave.
“Primarily, the whole idea of CERT is to get me to think about what to do in my house so when bad things happen I’m prepared,” said Frenchmans Creek CERT member Jenny Goshorn. “But then, if you have any kind of a heart, you also want to make sure your neighbors are fine.”
But what separates the Coastside’s volunteer-driven effort from the national program is the emphasis on neighborhoods and radio communication. Unlike towns or cities that have one accessible or central meeting point, the Coastside, from Pacifica to Montara to El Granada to Half Moon Bay, is strung out along Highway 1, which is vulnerable to closure during emergencies. When the roadway closes, that leaves neighborhoods isolated from friends, family — and emergency services.
“A tree falling across Frenchmans Creek means that nobody from the city of Half Moon Bay can get up here and vice versa,” Pyne said. “We are really at the risk of being isolated, not just at a city level but at a neighborhood level.”
That’s why CERT instructors underscore the two-tiered radio plan, which involves CERTs on walkie-talkies communicating with licensed ham radio operators. Here’s how it works: During emergencies that damage roads, cell towers and communication lines, like an earthquake, CERTs can use radios to relay information from around each neighborhood to the local CERT lead. This is because a basic walkie-talkie in Montara won’t reach the Emergency Operations Center adjacent to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office substation or the CFPD headquarters in Half Moon Bay. But the CERTs can radio from each ham radio operator with information for first responders.
A version of this system was activated in early January during the severe winter storms. Though CERT wasn’t officially activated, Pyne and other amateur radio operators spent eight- to 12-hour shifts at Half Moon Bay’s EOC during power outages and widespread communication breakdowns. CERTs around the Coastside radioed their respective leads about downed trees and powerlines, and Pyne took that information to various county, fire and Sheriff’s Office staff.
After basic certification, which is offered free twice a year, volunteers can take advanced courses to hone skills like radio, pet care, traffic control and emergency medicine. And you don’t need a medical or emergency management background. Some CERTS have little to no background, others have lots of relevant experience.
“I’m not going to go out and be an EMT because of this training, but I’ve got a baseline where I can hopefully help my family or my neighbors a little bit,” said Montara CERT member Chris Deimler. “And it's given me a foundation to learn from people like Chief Cosgrave or others who have a lot of experience.”
Speaking of experience, Matt Linton of Miramar has only been with CERT for one year but has 23 years of volunteer firefighting experience and search and rescue efforts with FEMA. When he moved to the Coastside, CERT seemed like a good place to share his knowledge. One key aspect of CERT he noted was that during unpredictable disasters, it can take a long time before emergency personnel show up. The first line of defense should be the local community.
“It’s really about building a community support network when other things you rely on are unavailable,” Linton said. “NextDoor isn’t going to be there during a big earthquake, but your local ham operator will.”
